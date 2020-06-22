Mateusz Klich speaks out following Leeds United’s defeat to Cardiff City

Leeds United fell to a frustrating 2-0 defeat to play-off chasing Cardiff City on Sunday afternoon, as they missed out on a chance to return to the top of the Championship table.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side headed into the game off the back of five consecutive wins, although off-the-field events had called a halt to this year’s campaign.

But Leeds failed to take the chances that came their way at the Cardiff City Stadium, as the hosts came away with an important three points to close the gap on sixth-placed Preston North End.

Junior Hoilett opened the scoring in the first-half, before Robert Glatzel doubled their lead with 19 minutes remaining of the game.

Mateusz Klich played 84 minutes of the match against the Bluebirds, and will be hoping that he can play his part in Leeds’ promotion bid this season.

Klich took to Instagram to issue an upbeat message after the defeat to Cardiff, and turned his attention to their next match on Saturday.

Klich and his Leeds United team-mates are set to return to action on Saturday when they take on promotion rivals Fulham, in what is likely to be a closely-fought battle between the two teams at Elland Road.

The Verdict:

It wasn’t good enough from Leeds, that’s for sure.

I expected Bielsa’s side to be at their best when they took on Cardiff, but they couldn’t take the chances that fell their way on the day.

They simply cannot afford to let this affect them though, as matches are coming ‘thick and fast’ in the Championship now.

If they’re to lose against Fulham in their next match, then the Elland Road faithful will be nervously looking over their shoulders heading towards the conclusion of this year’s campaign.