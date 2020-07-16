Mateusz Klich relays focused message as key Leeds United fixture looms

Mateusz Klich has insisted that Leeds United are not there yet in terms of automatic promotion, with the Polish midfielder relaying the squad’s focus ahead of this afternoon’s meeting with Barnsley in the Sky Bet Championship.

Leeds welcome the Tykes to Elland Road knowing that only four points separate them from a memorable promotion back to the Premier League.

However, in the past few days Leeds have seen West Brom pick up a point against Fulham and Brentford edge past Preston North End, leaving their lead over the latter at just three points again.

Any slip ups tonight could be costly and Klich has revealed that the mindset of the dressing room is good, with nobody getting carried away just yet, despite promotion edging closer in the last week.

“We are not there yet,” said Klich, as quoted on Leeds’ official website.

“Everyone knows what the goal is and everyone knows we are very close to it, but we need to get at least four points from the next three games.

“The next game is going to be massive because Barnsley are playing for their lives, but we are playing for our lives also, because it would be life changing to play in the Premier League, so I am expecting a good game.”

Leeds’ last two fixtures at Elland Road have pitched them up against struggling Luton Town and Stoke City, with Bielsa’s side inconsistent with their results. They drew 1-1 with Luton, but swept Stoke aside 5-0 last Thursday.

In the eyes of Klich, this game is even tougher than the challenge Luton presented: “I expect it to be harder than the Luton game, they have to win and it will motivate them and it’s a derby as well.

“They won 3-0 away at Fulham earlier in the season, so they can score goals.

“Obviously we are at the top of the table and we are very excited, but we need to be ready for the game.

“There is a lot of confidence in the team and you can see the boys are very focused on the job because everyone want to play in the Premier League.”

This game against Barnsley is Leeds’ game in hand, with a trip to Derby County to come on Sunday afternoon. On the back of that, Marcelo Bielsa’s side wrap up the season against Charlton Athletic next Wednesday.

The Verdict

Tonight is a massive game for Leeds and in many ways it has shaped up into a ‘must win’ for Bielsa’s side.

A loss opens the door for West Brom and Brentford to move ahead of Leeds in the table over the weekend, leaving Leeds potentially in third by the time they take to the field against Derby.

Simply, that would be a disaster for the Whites and they will know the importance of retaining their position in the top-two during the run-in.

Focus is on Barnsley and can be no further. Three points would be huge.

