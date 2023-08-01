It is fair to say that Leeds United's recruitment under Jesse Marsch last year did not go according to plan.

The American may have only been the head coach, but a number of the players landed under his tenure were seemingly asked for by him, and then director of football Victor Orta would then try and seal the deals.

Marsch wanted to sign both Brenden Aaronson and Rasmus Kristensen from his former club Red Bull Salzburg and both were landed for around a combined fee of £35 million, and another player he was familiar with in the form of Tyler Adams arrived from RB Leipzig, with Marsch managing him before he made the move to Leeds.

Adams was one of the successes and will probably depart for a profit this summer, but in Aaronson and Kristensen, Leeds signed two players who have now been loaned out for the 2023-24 season.

Union Berlin and AS Roma respectively have landed the pair and will offer them European football at least, but it gets wages off the books at Leeds.

Another player that Marsch managed in the past and was keen to sign was Austrian defender Max Wober, who arrived from Salzburg early on in the January transfer window in 2023 for around the £10 million mark.

Wober makes swift Leeds exit

Wober was expected to be a short and long-term investment for United and he played 16 times in the Premier League for the club, but he was unable to help keep the Whites in the Premier League as they were relegated to the Championship on the final day of the season.

Like many other first-team players at Elland Road though, Wober has managed to secure himself a loan move away from West Yorkshire and has landed at Bundesliga outfit Borussia Monchengladbach.

It is thought that Monchengladbach are paying a six-figure loan fee to Leeds and there is no option to buy at the end of it, meaning if the Austrian is successful then the two clubs would have to negotiate a price next summer.

Upon arriving at the Bundesliga club, Wober has described himself as a 'warrior' and 'fighter' on the pitch, but that has seemingly been dismissed by one former Leeds player who is a cult hero at the club.

Mateusz Klich is a fan favourite at Leeds and there wasn't a dry eye in the house when he waved goodbye to the club on the night they defeated Cardiff City in an FA Cup replay in January.

The Poland international midfielder signed from FC Twente in 2017 and despite a slow start to his career, which saw him loaned back to the Netherlands in his debut season, he was revitalised under Marcelo Bielsa from 2018 onwards.

Klich departed in January for the MLS where he signed for D.C. United, and he left Leeds having played 195 times in all competitions, scoring 24 goals.

And it's clear to see he still keeps track of Leeds matches as when a fanpage responded to Wober's quotes about his character with lots of laughing emojis - essentially questioning his positive description of himself - Klich sent his own response in.

It appears that Leeds fans are questioning Wober's claim that he is a fighter as he has walked away from the club at the first sign of trouble - relegation - and the fact he has left for a small loan fee suggests he perhaps pushed for the exit.

Leeds will move on without him under Daniel Farke though but if they are promoted immediately back to the Premier League and Monchengladbach do not want him on loan, then it's unlikely that Wober will be welcomed back with open arms.