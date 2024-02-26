Highlights Leeds stun Leicester with late goals, keeping pace in promotion race

Dan James brings intensity and provokes opponents in Leeds' victory

Mateusz Klich reminisces on his 'Klich-housery', highlights need for similar players in Leeds squad

Leeds United beat Leicester City 3-1 on Friday at Elland Road, with Dan James involved in an altercation late on with Ricardo Pereira.

The Whites scored three late goals to complete a stunning turnaround and secure a huge three points in the race for automatic promotion.

It piled the pressure on Ipswich Town and Southampton for their games on Saturday, with Southampton losing and Kieran McKenna's side securing a vital three points to keep pace with Daniel Farke's side.

It also saw his side record their ninth successive league win at the expense of the Championship leaders and cut the gap to just six points, potentially opening up the possibility of a title race.

The Foxes looked to be heading for victory through Wout Faes' first half goal, before substitute Connor Roberts levelled in the 80th minute to put Leeds on course to maintain their unbeaten home record.

However, it would be Leeds who would secure victory, with teenager Archie Gray sparking jubilant scenes inside the ground just moments later when his deflected strike beat Mads Hermansen.

With Leicester losing their discipline late on, James struck a 20-yard free-kick in stoppage time, which bounced off Patrick Bamford's knee and in.

Championship automatic promotion race (As it stands - February 23rd) Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 34 41 78 2 Leeds United 34 37 72 3 Ipswich Town 34 23 72 4 Southampton 34 23 67

James brings intensity both in and out of possession, whilst also providing the pace to stretch the pitch and get in behind. However, the clip below shows another side to his game this season, in terms of riling up the opposition.

Mateusz Klich reacts to Dan James moment

One player who had his fair share of moments in getting under the opposition's skin was Matuesz Klich. He joined Leeds in 2017, signing from Dutch side FC Twente.

The Polish international midfielder was a key component in the side that won promotion from the Championship under Marcelo Bielsa during the 2019/20 season.

The 33-year-old left Leeds in January 2023 for MLS side DC United, but not before becoming a fan favourite at Elland Road, playing 195 games for the Whites, collecting 24 goals and 21 assists in the process.

From squirting bottles at players, to his binoculars away at Derby County, Klich was renowned for moments like James' incident on Friday. He rated it a seven out of ten, whilst joking that James could likely have misplaced the pass as well.

Dan James takes over the Klich mantle

As long as everything is controlled, aggression or moments like that one can be of benefit to a side, and Leeds have perhaps missed having a player with that ability since Klich.

Pereira was on a yellow card, which highlights why it made sense to target him in that situation. James didn't cross the line but got the reaction he wanted.

Irrespective of which league Leeds are in next season, they will need players to have moments like that in them, even if the darker arts of football are frowned upon by some people.

Whilst Klich was at the club, Leeds fans dubbed incidents involving him as 'Klich-housery' but have not had a player emulate it to quite the extent of Klich, who was a master of his craft.