Following their sobering 3-1 defeat away at Southampton on Saturday afternoon, Leeds United needed a response on Wednesday evening, and they came up against a Queens Park Rangers side who in truth didn't make it all that difficult for them.

As expected, the Hoops sat behind the ball for much of the contest, giving the Whites 66 per cent of the possession in the match as the hoped to hit them on the counter attack, and it was an early ninth-minute goal from Crysencio Summerville that ended up settling the contest.

Gareth Ainsworth's side had a few chances, but they could not get past Leeds in the end, who recorded another three points to put them into the top six going into this weekend's fixtures.

A controversial flashpoint did arise though towards the latter stages of the game, and perhaps it was no surprise to see it involve Leeds striker Patrick Bamford, who has been a part of similar moments in his career at Elland Road.

What did Patrick Bamford do in Leeds' 1-0 win over QPR?

Still working his way back to fitness following an injury before the 2023-24 season started, Bamford came off the bench in the 65th minute for Joel Piroe and led the line.

However, in the 93rd minute as he latched onto a long pass from Pascal Struijk, Bamford looked to go down very theatrically when he and QPR goalkeeper Asmir Begovic both went for the ball.

Bamford clipped it over the Bosnian stopper but still went down, and despite the protestations of the veteran he was still dismissed by the referee.

It also appeared that Bamford was insinuating to the officials that he wasn't touched by Begovic and he merely was anticipating contact that never came, with some claiming instead that he dived by jumping out of the way, yet didn't stay on his feet.

With the extra man advantage for the last few minutes, Leeds held on for the win, and in the aftermath, QPR boss Ainsworth revealed that Bamford had confirmed he had not been touched, with an appeal now likely.

And Bamford was fiercely criticised for diving by Tim Sherwood, who was on punditry duty for Sky Sports on Wednesday night.

“I don’t think there is any [contact]," Sherwood said, via Leeds United News.

"When I look at the replay, Patrick might be a little ashamed. He has gone down.

"When you see it first, it looks like Asmir might have caught him, the way Patrick goes down.

“Jimmy Dunne gets done in behind. Toes it. When you look at it from a different angle.

"You see the gap. He doesn’t touch him and he goes down. Red card. Surely they are going to appeal that and get off it.”

What has Mateusz Klich said about Patrick Bamford's 'dive' against QPR?

One man who always seems to have an opinion about Leeds matters is former fan favourite Mateusz Klich, who departed Leeds earlier this year.

Now playing for D.C. United of the MLS, Klich is perhaps used to his former team-mate being in the spotlight for these reasons, having scored the controversial goal against Aston Villa in 2019 at Elland Road where in the aftermath, Bamford fell to the ground after claiming to have been struck by Anwar El Ghazi.

Bamford of course was found to have decepted match officials and was suspended for his actions, and Klich has had a humorous take on his antics against QPR.

Never change, Mateusz.