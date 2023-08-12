Highlights Despite Leeds United's refusal to sell Willy Gnonto, the player is determined to secure a transfer away this summer, as evidenced by his request to not be involved in recent matches.

Former Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich joked that he didn’t blame Will Gnonto for refusing to play in today’s game at Birmingham City.

What is Willy Gnonto’s situation at Leeds United?

The Italian international has been on the radar of many top-flight clubs since the Whites were relegated from the Premier League, but it’s Everton who have been pushing hardest to sign the player in recent weeks.

After seeing a £15m offer rejected, the Toffees returned with a £20m bid that was also turned down, with Leeds adamant that Gnonto is not for sale, and, unlike many others at Elland Road, there is no release clause as part of his contract.

Nevertheless, despite Leeds’ stance, Gnonto is determined to secure a transfer away this summer, and he asked not to be involved for the League Cup tie against Shrewsbury in the week.

Then, after further talks with Daniel Farke, the 19-year-old informed the boss he would not be going to Birmingham today for the big game at St. Andrew’s.

Naturally, that prompted an angry response from the Leeds fans, but former favourite Klich gave a more light-hearted response on Twitter, when he was asked for his thoughts on the matter by a supporter.

“Can’t blame him, nothing to see in Birmingham.”

Klich is good value for Leeds fans on social media, and he regularly interacts with fans on the issues at Elland Road, which included laughing at Max Wober’s recent comments following his departure from the club.

What next for Willy Gnonto?

Leeds have found themselves in a difficult position with the young attacker, and you do have real sympathy with the club.

They bought him from Zurich and gave him his big break in a top league, and they clearly want him to be a key figure for the club in the years to come. Yet, for whatever reason, his head has been turned, and Gnonto is now acting in a very unprofessional manner to get this move away.

You can also see why Leeds have turned down the £20m bid, as, in the current climate, that is way below what you would accept for someone with the talent and potential of Gnonto.

Ultimately, it’s going to be down to Everton, or any other interested club, to stump up a serious amount of cash to get this done.

Leeds United summer transfer plans

Following on from that, any sale for Gnonto is likely to impact what Leeds do in the remainder of the window, as his exit would bring in big money, which Farke could reinvest in the side.

Leeds won’t need a like-for-like replacement for Gnonto if he does move on, as it’s the one area they are well-stocked in, but they do need to address other positions, notably up top.

So, it could be a busy few weeks at Elland Road, but Farke will feel he has enough quality to push for promotion this season, which is obviously the aim.

Leeds take on Birmingham City at St. Andrew’s this afternoon.