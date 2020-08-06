Mateusz Klich reacts as Pontus Jansson sends heartfelt message involving Leeds

Pontus Jansson has taken to Instagram to reflect on the Sky Bet Championship season and Brentford’s play-off final defeat, as well as offering congratulations to the three promoted sides.

The Bees were in superb form after the season restart as they won game after game to reel in West Brom in the chase for automatic promotion.

Ultimately, though, they ended up in the play-offs and would lose to Fulham on Tuesday night at Wembley with the Cottagers proving the better side.

It’s back to the drawing board for the Bees, then, and Jansson will be determined to get them into the top flight after another near miss.

He sent this message on Instagram, then, as he also sent congratulations to the promoted trio – including former side Leeds – with former team-mate Mateusz Klich offering a simple response via a heart emoji:

The Verdict

A touch of class from the Swedish defender, then, and he and his team-mates will be determined to use this pain to spur them on next season.

Some exits are probably likely from the club this summer but Brentford usually work out ways to get over such issues and you can bet that they will be eyeing promotion to the Premier League in 2020/21,