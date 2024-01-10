Highlights Luke Ayling has left Leeds United to join Middlesbrough, which has saddened Mateusz Klich.

Mateusz Klich has revealed his sadness as it was confirmed that Luke Ayling had left Leeds United to join fellow Championship side Middlesbrough.

Luke Ayling leaves Leeds United

The right-back joined the Whites in 2016, and he has gone on to make over 250 appearances for the Whites, which included playing a key part as they won promotion back to the Premier League under Marcelo Bielsa.

Ayling continued to impress in the top-flight, with his style of play making him a firm favourite among the supporters.

However, his game time has been restricted since Daniel Farke was appointed, and even though Djed Spence returned to Tottenham earlier this month, it became apparent Ayling would be on the move as well.

His temporary switch to Boro was finalised on Wednesday evening, but with the defender out of contract at Elland Road in the summer, it means he has effectively played his last game for the club.

Mateusz Klich reacts to Luke Ayling transfer

Therefore, Leeds paid tribute to Ayling on social media, as they shared footage of the many happy memories during his time at the club.

And, it prompted a response from Klich, who put ‘I am not crying, you are crying’, along with a tearful emoji.

The Polish international was a teammate of Ayling’s after signing in 2017, before his exit to MLS side DC United last year.

But, Klich remains active on social media when it comes to Leeds, as he continues to follow his former club, and his love for the Whites remains in place.

Leeds United set for new era

Both Klich and Ayling were symbols of the successful Bielsa period.

Ayling had been a player who had been in the lower leagues for much of his professional career, whilst Klich was frozen out until Bielsa joined.

Yet, they both brought into what the Argentinian wanted, and they became a huge part of the high-intensity football that made Leeds such a good watch as they returned to the top-flight.

Of course, things didn’t go to plan after Bielsa’s exit, but the Yorkshire outfit are back on track under Daniel Farke right now. However, he needs to make his own mark on the team, and the reality is that Ayling had struggled at times this season.

So, the transfer does make sense for all parties, but it’s still a sad day for Leeds that they have to say goodbye to Ayling, who is a modern-day legend at Elland Road.

Now, Ayling will be concentrating on helping Middlesbrough as they push for promotion, and he will also be looking to impress as he tries to earn a permanent contract for when his deal runs out this summer.