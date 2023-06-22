Leeds United players past and present have wished Tyler Roberts well as he completed a transfer to Birmingham City.

Tyler Roberts joins Birmingham City

The forward signed for the Whites in 2018, and he has had some highs and lows for the Yorkshire club in the time since. His most notable achievement in a Leeds shirt was playing a part as they won promotion to the Premier League under Marcelo Bielsa, whilst he also featured 27 times in the top-flight as they survived.

However, Bielsa's departure saw Roberts fall down the pecking order, and he had just endured a tough loan spell with Queens Park Rangers.

Despite Leeds’ relegation, it was decided that the Welsh international could move on, and it was announced on Wednesday that he had agreed to join Blues on a permanent basis.

And, taking to Instagram, Roberts sent a message to the Leeds support that looked back fondly on his time at Elland Road.

The post brought a response from a few familiar faces, as club captain Liam Cooper replied with ‘Starboy’.

As well as that, former teammate Mateusz Klich wished Roberts ‘good luck’, whilst Manchester City treble winner Kalvin Phillips put ‘all the best little bro’ after hearing that Roberts had moved to the West Midlands.

All four players were regulars under Bielsa as he took the club back to the top division. Klich and Phillips have obviously since moved on, although Cooper is expected to stay at Elland Road as they push for promotion back to the Premier League next season.

Roberts move is right for all parties

Even though Leeds are back in the Championship, this does seem like the right move for all parties, as the 24-year-old is at a stage in his career where he needs to be playing regular football, and that was unlikely to come with the Whites.

Clearly, the comments from players who he shared a dressing room with shows that Roberts was a respected figure, and whilst he didn’t always hit the heights expected at Leeds, he’s a player that most will wish well moving forward.

So, it will be interesting to see how he does at St. Andrew’s, and his departure does free up some funds and space in the squad as Leeds look to reshape their squad in the coming weeks.