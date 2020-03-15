Mateusz Klich issues three-word verdict on extended Leeds United break

With the football world coming to a halt because of Coronavirus, Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich has finally had a break from playing.

The Polish international has been an influential figure for the Whites since Marcelo Bielsa took over, playing in every game last season and he hasn’t missed a league fixture in the current campaign either.

Therefore, a Whites fan suggested the one positive from a football perspective is that Klich would be given a rest.

However, the 29-year-old responded, indicating that he would much rather be back playing. “Rest is overrated.”

Rest is overrated 😜 — Mateusz Klich (@Cli5hy) March 15, 2020

The EFL confirmed on Friday that the Football League fixtures wouldn’t be played until April 3 at the earliest, although it seems likely that a longer postponement will occur as the situation is expected to get worse.

Either way, Leeds are in a great position when the season does finally resume as Marcelo Bielsa’s side are currently seven points clear of third place in the race for automatic promotion.

Klich is sure to play a key role as the Yorkshire outfit look to win promotion and he will have one eye on any Euro 2020 developments as he is sure to feature for Poland when the tournament does go ahead.

The verdict

Klich’s performances over the past 18 months have been nothing short of superb, particularly when you consider the intensity he plays at.

Despite that, he clearly doesn’t want to be resting now, even if it may do him good!

Obviously, football isn’t a major concern right now but Klich and the rest of his teammates will be desperate to get over the line when the season starts again.

