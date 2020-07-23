Mateusz Klich issues sly dig at Leeds United’s promotion rivals as they clinch the Championship title

Leeds United ran out comfortable 4-0 winners over Charlton Athletic at Elland Road in their final match in the Championship.

Goals from Ben White, Stuart Dallas, Tyler Roberts and Jamie Shackleton saw Marcelo Bielsa’s side cruise to three points against the Addicks.

Charlton were relegated into the third tier of English football due to their defeat to the Whites, and it remains to be seen as to what the future holds for manager Lee Bowyer.

The win for Leeds meant that the Whites finished top of the Championship table, and ten points clear of second-placed West Brom, which certainly makes for impressive reading.

One player that played a key role in their promotion-winning season was Mateusz Klich, with the Polish midfielder making 47 appearances in all competitions this term for Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

Klich took to Instagram to issue issue a sly dig at Leeds’ promotion rivals, by claiming that they were social distancing, as they finished the season well clear at the top of the table.

Due to off-the-field events, the 2019/20 season had been brought to an abrupt halt, with the government announcing that social distancing would have to take place across the country.

But Leeds have certainly distanced themselves from the rest of their promotion rivals as the season progressed, with the Whites wrapping up the Championship title in convincing style.

The Verdict:

They fully deserve promotion into the Premier League.

Leeds have shown that they’ve been a class apart in the Championship this season under the management of Marcelo Bielsa, and I’m not surprised to see them finish this year’s campaign ten points ahead of second-placed West Brom.

The Whites have shown much-needed consistency at a crucial stage of the season, and I’m intrigued to see how they cope in the Premier League after such an impressive campaign in the second-tier.

Klich will be hoping that he can continue to be a regular in the starting XI for Marcelo Bielsa’s men in the top-flight.