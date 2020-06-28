Mateusz Klich issues sarcastic response to controversial moment in Leeds United’s win over Fulham

Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich joked that Ben White shouldn’t have ran into Alexandr Mitrovic’s elbow after the Fulham striker controversially escaped a red card in yesterday’s game.

Whilst Marcelo Bielsa’s men went on to win 3-0, it was a tough afternoon at times for the Yorkshire outfit, with the Cottagers controlling the first half on the whole.

However, it should have been a different game entirely, as Mitrovic was extremely fortunate to stay on the pitch after elbowing White inside the first two minutes.

The Serbian international appeared to throw his elbow into the face of the centre-back after he had played the ball, with the incident seemingly missed by the official as Mitrovic wasn’t even booked.

It understandably angered the Leeds fans and the club shared a tweet of the incident on social media, with Klich issuing a sarcastic response.

Ben shouldn’t run into his elbow tbf😩 — Mateusz Klich (@Cli5hy) June 28, 2020

“Ben shouldn’t run into his elbow tbf.”

Thankfully for Leeds, it wasn’t a costly mistake from the ref, as Bielsa’s side picked up a huge three points to move eight clear of third place in their quest for automatic promotion.

The verdict

This is a light-hearted message from Klich but you can be sure that, like everyone connected to Leeds, they will not be happy with Mitrovic for the elbow.

It was extremely nasty and he clearly should’ve been shown a red card and the only defence for the referee is that he didn’t see the extent of it because the body of the players may have blocked him.

Ultimately though, it was all about the win for Leeds and that has seen them take huge step towards promotion.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.