Mateusz Klich issues hilarious response when quizzed on Leeds United’s Ezgjan Alioski

Leeds United remain well on course to win a long-awaited promotion back into the Premier League this season under the guidance of Marcelo Bielsa.

The Whites are currently sat top of the Championship table, and will be hoping they can hold their nerve with nine games remaining in this year’s campaign.

But due to recent events, their promotion bid has been put on hold, with the EFL recently announcing that fixtures won’t get back underway until the 30th April at the earliest.

The Leeds squad are training on their own now, which will be easier for some members of the squad compared to others.

One Leeds player that might be struggling more than most with the lockdown is Gjanni Alioski, who is known for being a ‘lively’ member of Marcelo Bielsa’s squad.

In a recent interview (quotes sourced from Twitter), Klich admitted that he hopes Alioski is alive, which is certain to raise a smile amongst the Elland Road faithful without any football scheduled at this moment in time.

“I don’t know. I hope he is still alive!”

Alioski has made 32 appearances so far this season for Leeds, and he’ll be hoping that he can force himself into Bielsa’s starting XI at the earliest of opportunities when the season gets back underway.

Klich has been a regular in the Leeds team for the last two seasons, and is likely to be one of the first names on the team-sheet at the moment after a number of impressive performances this term.

Leeds are due back in action on the 2nd May, when they’re set to take on Charlton Athletic at Elland Road, although that scheduled return date could be pushed further back if the off-the-field crisis is to worsen in the coming weeks.

The Verdict:

You would imagine Alioski is struggling with it!

He’s known for a being the ‘joker’ of the Leeds team, and you only have to look at Leeds’ social media accounts to see that since he first arrived at Elland Road.

In all seriousness though, Alioski will be hoping that this break from action can be a blessing in disguise, as he looks to play himself into the Leeds starting XI for when they’re due to return to action.

If Leeds can continue with the rate they’re going at, then I have no doubt in my mind that they’ll win promotion into the Premier League this season.