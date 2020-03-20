Mateusz Klich is clearly a fan of this Leeds United supporter’s attempts to kill boredom during EFL break

The EFL have recently announced that fixtures won’t get back underway until the 30th April at the earliest, amid recent off-the-field events.

This will be a frustrating update for the majority of Leeds United fans, who will be eager to see their side continue their charge for promotion back into the Premier League.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side are currently sat top of the Championship table, and are seven points clear of third-placed Fulham with nine games remaining in this year’s campaign.

One player that has been key to their impressive showings this season is Mateusz Klich, who has made 39 appearances in total for Leeds in all competitions this term.

It has made him a firm fans favourite amongst the Elland Road faithful, with the Polish international having his own chant sung on a regular basis throughout this season.

One Leeds fan has been spending his time indoors by recreating Klich’s famous chant on his phone keypad, in a social post that has certainly gone down well with the Leeds midfielder, who was quick to respond to the footage.

😂😂😂😂 — Mateusz Klich (@Cli5hy) March 20, 2020

Leeds’ scheduled next match to go ahead is against Charlton Athletic on the 2nd May, in what was originally due to be their final game of the season.

Can you name the player who scored Leeds’ first goal in each of the last 16 seasons? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 16 Who scored the first goal of 2019/20 v Bristol City? Mateusz Klich Jack Harrison Patrick Bamford Pablo Hernandez

The Verdict:

This is absolutely brilliant.

I think I speak for the majority of football fans across the world in saying that we’re all missing seeing our teams in action on a weekly basis.

Leeds supporters in particular will be desperate for their team to return to action at the earliest of opportunities, with the Whites in pole position to win a long-awaited promotion back into the Premier League.

They’ve been the team to beat for much of this year’s campaign, and Klich and his team-mates will be hoping they can hold their nerve at a crucial stage of the season.