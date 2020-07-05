Mateusz Klich identifies ‘turning point’ as Leeds United overcome Blackburn test

Mateusz Klich helped Leeds United on their way to victory at Ewood Park yesterday, and the Pole has identified their early goal as the game’s turning point.

It was Patrick Bamford who fired Leeds into an early lead yesterday, with Kalvin Phillips registering the second before half-time with a stunning free-kick.

Blackburn pulled one back after the restart through Adam Armstrong, but Klich then added a third for Leeds soon after, securing the win and cementing Leeds’ spot at the top of the Championship table.

Speaking to www.leedsunited.com after the game, Klich analysed the win, and identified the early goal as the defining factor:

“We knew it was going to be hard and the conditions weren’t great, so we were happy with the win. In this league, every team who scores early is happy, because it is so difficult to score a goal.

“Teams defend well and the first goal is very important in this league and it was good we scored early, because it was a tough game.”

Klich’s had a contested restart to the season, but yesterday was his best performance for the club in a while. He looked to be back to his usual best and his goal will give him plenty of confidence heading into the final five games of the season.

The 30-year-old has now featured in every single one of Leeds’ league games this season. It’s been another strong showing for the Polish international, who’ll be raring for his shot in the Premier League.

The verdict

Blackburn are a strong team, and especially so at home. It lead many to think that Leeds wouldn’t have it all that easy yesterday, but they performed like a team worthy of winning the league, and fans will be delighted as they near that long-awaited Premier league return.