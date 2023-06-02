Mateusz Klich has fuelled the rift between him and former Leeds United head coach, Jesse Marsch, joking it's a "tough one" picking between the American and his predecessor Marcelo Bielsa.

Leeds are entering the summer fresh off the back of relegation into the EFL - Marsch's first full season in-charge of the Whites not ending as planned, with the 49-year-old sacked in February and Javi Gracia or Sam Allardyce not able to save the club in the final third of the campaign.

Klich, meanwhile, departed in the January transfer window, having fallen out of favour under Marsch.

What's Mateusz Klich up to now?

Klich's destination after leaving Elland Road was the MLS as he linked up with DC United.

In 16 appearances in 2023, the 32-year-old has scored two goals and registered four assists for Wayne Rooney's side, with DC eighth in the Eastern Conference at the time of writing.

The Polish midfielder's bubbly personality has been shining through in America, including during a Q&A on Instagram in the last 24 hours.

The Klich and Marsch feud

Whilst Klich and Marsch's relationship at Leeds was hardly explosive, there was a difference in opinion often referenced.

Klich had played 14 times in the Premier League for Leeds during the first-half of 22/23, albeit all of those appearances had come from the bench, with Marsch preferring others like Brenden Aaronson and Sam Greenwood.

Part of Klich's parting message read: "I wish I could stay, but I have never enjoyed being on the bench."

His situation under Marsch was the complete opposite to Bielsa, who built his team around the energetic Pole. Klich missed only one game across two seasons in the Championship, as Leeds eventually won promotion. He would make over 80 Premier League appearances beyond that, the majority of which came under the Argentine.

With Klich opening up his DMs to Leeds supporters on Instagram, he was simply asked: "Marsch or Bielsa?" That prompted a tongue-in-cheek response from the midfielder, with most aware of his true feelings. "Tough one," he replied in a typically mischievous way.

Can Leeds win promotion back to the Premier League?

It's too early to be making predictions of that ilk, with so much needing to fall into place on and off the field for Leeds before the EFL season starts again in August.

However, Klich did touch on it later in his Q&A, writing: "I hope so," very simply in response to a supporter pushing him on whether the club can get back to the Premier League.

When are the EFL fixtures released?

The EFL fixtures list will be released on June 22nd at 9am - a date to circle in the diaries of Leeds fans this summer.

The first game of the season will be played somewhere over the weekend stretching August 4th-7th.