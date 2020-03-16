Mateusz Klich enjoys light-hearted take on forced Leeds United break

Football fans do not appear to be the only ones struggling to amuse themselves during the enforced Premier League and EFL break, with the players themselves also finding it rather difficult.

Supporters across the country are attempting to keep themselves entertained following the suspension of the Premier League and EFL until the 3rd of April at the earliest. Whilst the footballers are still training in preparation of their next fixtures in just under three weeks time, they have a lot more time on their hands to respond to their supporters via Twitter.

That’s exactly what Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich has done today as he responded to Leeds supporters who had replaced the words of the NHS’ hand washing campaign with the lyrics from the Polish midfielder’s chant.

😂 thats best one so far 😊 — Mateusz Klich (@Cli5hy) March 16, 2020

Klich has enjoyed a remarkable campaign up to this point as he has helped guide Leeds to the top of the Championship table in their quest to return to the Premier League for the first time in 16 years. They have a seven point lead over Fulham who occupy third place in the table and with nine games left to go, it looks as if Leeds will win promotion when the season is allowed to continue.

The Polish midfielder has often been utilised in a more advanced role in midfield next to Pablo Hernandez as the pair look to cause damage through the middle of the pitch. The two have formed a great partnership this season which has won Marcelo Bielsa’s side many points so far this campaign. Klich himself has contributed with four goals and four assists in the Championship.

The midfielder joining in with some light hearted jokes with the supporters amid the ongoing crisis suggests that there are things in life more important than football.

The Verdict

It is good to see footballers interacting with their supporters with everything else that is going on with the world right now, the statement that Leeds United put up prior to their win over Huddersfield which stated that the players wouldn’t interact with supporters appears to be well in the past with Klich’s recent comments.

It is also interesting to see how Klich has taken to his song that the Leeds supporters have given him since his arrival at the club, a lot of players would of not responded but it shows the affinity between Klich and his supporters that they can come together in this time of great need.