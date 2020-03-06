Mateusz Klich delivers determined Leeds United message ahead of Huddersfield Town clash

Leeds United are preparing to face Huddersfield Town at Elland Road on Saturday and midfielder Mateusz Klich delivered his verdict on the travelling side as the Whites look for a fifth straight win.

Marcleo Bielsa’s men have been in scintillating form of late as they look to strengthen their position in the top two with just 10 games left to play and a five point lead over Fulham.

Last time out, Leeds were rampant when they made the trip to the KCOM Stadium to face a sunken Hull City side and took full advantage by thumping the Tigers 4-0, thanks to goals from Luke Ayling, Pablo Hernandez and a Tyler Roberts brace, both of which were smartly assisted by the Polish international late on.

It keeps Leeds’ lead in the top two at five points, while Huddersfield’s 4-0 win at home to Charlton Athletic keeps the relegation zone at arm’s length with a four point gap.

The Terriers have managed to give themselves a real cushion after a strong win over the Addicks and they will go to Elland Road full of confidence that they can make it three consecutive wins there after David Wagner oversaw the last two wins (1-4 and 0-1 respectively).

It won’t be an easy game for Leeds and midfield engine Mateusz Klich is well-aware of the threat Danny Cowley’s side possess. Speaking to the club’s official website, Klich had this to say on the Terriers clash, after a great run: “It’s always good to win 4-0 away from home, especially after the first half when we weren’t great.

“After the three games in a row winning 1-0, it was nice to score more than one goal, so it’s very, very positive.

“It’s important to be patient because teams we’ve played against are waiting for our mistakes, so the key word is definitely patience.

“We won away at Huddersfield 2-0 earlier in the season, so they’ll be coming here to beat us.

“We know they need the points, but we cannot allow them to think they can beat us, it’s going to be a tough game and I can’t wait.”

The verdict

Klich is right that they cannot afford to drop points with promotion edging closer and the gap remaining at five points.

It won’t be an easy game as Huddersfield will travel with their tails up after such a resounding victory over Charlton last time out.

Leeds will be expecting a similar start at Elland Road to the one at the John Smith’s as Huddersfield came out flying to catch Leeds cold, but the quality shone through in the second half.

It’s not a clear-cut match for the Whites against a very confident team that pose a significant threat going forward so Bielsa’s men will have to be wary.