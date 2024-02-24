Highlights Mateusz Bogusz's departure from Leeds United was no surprise, as the promising player struggled to secure a spot in the first team.

Despite limited success at Elland Road, Bogusz has found success in the MLS, showcasing his talents with regular starts and goal contributions.

Leeds United made a profit on Bogusz's sale to Los Angeles FC, highlighting a positive outcome for both the player and the club.

When Mateusz Bogusz left Leeds United in March 2023, it wouldn't have come as a surprise to the Elland Road faithful.

The Polish youth international joined Leeds in January 2019 and became something of a forgotten man at the club thanks to a lack of game time and numerous loan spells to obscure destinations.

It was an example of the club taking a punt on an unknown quantity, hoping that he'd develop into a future star. However, in the case of Bogusz, it didn't quite work out that way and the former Leeds man is now playing for MLS side Los Angeles FC.

Despite the move to Elland Road not working out, Leeds actually made a profit on the player, selling him to the American side for a fee of around £880,000, after signing him for a reported fee of £172,000 four years prior.

Mateusz Bogusz's time at Leeds United

Bogusz joined the club from Polish club Ruch Chorzow as a 17-year-old in the January transfer window of 2019, Marcelo Bielsa's first season at the club.

Due to his age, he became a member of the club's u23 side for the remainder of the season, managed by Carlos Corberán. Perhaps, as you'd expect, the attacking midfielder failed to make a first-team appearance for the club that season, but he was an unused substitute for the club's last two league games of the season, against Aston Villa and Ipswich Town.

He was also on the bench for the club's now infamous play-off semi-final against Derby County, where the Whites fell short and missed out on promotion to the Premier League.

He made his debut for the club in August 2019, playing the full 90 minutes in a League Cup tie against Stoke City, and after being a sporadic member of the matchday squad, he made his league debut on the final day of the 2019/20 season, coming off the bench against Charlton Athletic as Leeds lifted the Championship title.

With Leeds in the Premier League for the 2020/21 season, Bogusz made just one appearance in the League Cup before being loaned to Spanish second-division side UD Logroñeś. He featured 24 times for the Spanish outfit, registering one goal and one assist before returning to Elland Road.

Mateusz Bogusz's first-team appearances for Leeds United - Transfermarkt Season Competition Result Minutes 2019-20 League Cup Leeds United 2-2 Stoke City (6-7 to Stoke on pens) 90 2019-20 Championship Leeds United 4-0 Charlton Athletic 17 2020-21 League Cup Leeds United 1-1 Hull City (9-10 to Hull on pens) 78

However, he'd never make an appearance for Leeds again, and spent his last two seasons at the club on loan at Spanish outfit UD Ibiza.

He was recalled by Leeds in March 2023, and was sold permanently just a week later. Bogusz departed Elland Road with just three first-team appearances to his name.

Mateusz Bogusz's time with LAFC

At just 22, there is still plenty of time for the Polish youth international to fulfill his promise, and at LAFC he's in a good place to do so.

Since making the move to Los Angeles, Bogusz has become a regular starter at MLS level, and has played 42 times for the American side, scoring four goals and registering eight assists.

Related Leeds United boss Daniel Farke quizzed on Championship title challenge after Leicester City win Farke was asked about the possibility of the Whites challenging for the league title after last night's win.

As moves go, it's been a positive one for the player, and he seems to have found a much-needed permanent home with guaranteed regular football.

Whilst Leeds didn't see the best of Bogusz, supporters will be pleased to see the player doing well in the MLS and his move stateside made the club some money, so his time at Elland Road wasn't a complete write-off.