Matete starts: The predicted Sunderland XI to face Stoke on Saturday

After suffering their first defeat of the season against Sheffield United midweek, Sunderland will be hoping to get back into good form and come away from Stoke City with some points this weekend.

The Black Cats were unbeaten in their first three games of the season with one win and two draws but suffered a 2-1 defeat on Wednesday night after going down to ten men in the 31st minute.

Stoke City have had a mixed bag of results since the start of the season but after a 91st minute goal on Wednesday night got them a point against Middlesbrough, they will no doubt be coming into this game hoping for a result.

With that in mind, here we take a look at how Alex Neil’s side may line-up for Saturday’s clash.

Here we see Sunderland line-up with some enforced changes.

Anthony Patterson remains in goal and will be looking to get his first clean sheet of the season this weekend.

A defensive three of Dennis Cirkin, Danny Batth and Luke O’Nien take their place in front of Patterson.

Alex Neil has confirmed that Batth should be okay for the game after struggling with a groin injury whilst O’Nien remains fitting in at right-back after Dan Ballard picked up a longer term injury.

25 questions about Sunderland’s most unforgettable moments in their history – Can get 100% correct?

1 of 25 Who did Sunderland play in the game that relegated them from the Premier League in the 2016-17 season? Middlesbrough Swansea City Bournemouth Arsenal

A midfield four of Jack Clarke, Ross Embleton, Jay Matete and Lynden Gooch sit in front.

Corry Evans is a doubt for the game through injury and Dan Neil misses out after picking up a red card on Wednesday evening meaning Matete comes in from him.

Alex Pritchard then sits in behind Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms up front.

With five goals between Stewart and Simms already this season, the pair will be hoping they can add further to their side’s attacking efforts.