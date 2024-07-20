Highlights Leeds United focusing on player sales to raise funds despite Red Bull sponsorship, to be more active in the transfer market.

Joe Rodon's return to Leeds after loan spell is logical and beneficial for the club's defensive continuity and leadership needs.

Mateo Joseph could shine as Leeds' striker if given the chance, filling the void left by inconsistent forwards in the upcoming season.

Leeds United and Daniel Farke are undertaking their second rebuild in as many summer transfer windows, but that hasn't necessarily been a bad thing for each member of the squad.

Leeds have had a clear out of plenty of players, having released the likes of Luke Ayling, Lewis Bate, Robin Koch, Jamie Shackleton, and Ian Poveda, whilst Jack Harrison, Darko Gyabi, Sonny Perkins, and Sam Greenwood have sealed loan exits.

With parachute payments halved in their second year, and reports emerging earlier in the summer that they may have to generate around £100 million in player sales following their failure to secure promotion back to the Premier League, they are in need of departures for transfer fees.

That's despite Red Bull's lucrative sponsorship deal with the club. So far, they have sold Archie Gray in a big-money move to Spurs. Meanwhile, the further sales for more nominal fees from Marc Roca, Kristoffer Klaesson, Charlie Cresswell, Diego Llorente, and Glen Kamara have all helped Farke and his team in raising necessary funds for both PSR and a more aggressive approach to the window.

Balancing the books before the club can make significant investments of their own in the form of incoming players was paramount, and more will leave before August's transfer deadline, to help Leeds secure further deals of their own on top of the likes of Joe Rodon, Alex Cairns, and Joe Rothwell to strengthen the squad.

Here, based on the business they have completed so far, we have taken a look at two of the biggest winners of Leeds United's transfer window.

Joe Rodon

Joe Rodon is a rare case of a transfer working out well for each club involved. He was arguably the best central defender in the league last season, and totally warranted a shot at Premier League football in 2024/25, albeit Leeds offered him an opportunity to find a home and settle in somewhere he was loved.

Not only that, but he has plenty of Welsh international teammates around him as well, after becoming a firm fan favourite in West Yorkshire last term among the Leeds faithful.

He was perhaps the most obvious player to attempt to re-sign, as the 6'4" centre-back was outstanding for Leeds after signing on loan from Tottenham and was almost ever-present on the right-side of centre-back at the heart of Leeds' defence when fit.

He made 50 appearances and was formidable alongside Pascal Struijk during the first half of the campaign, and had a similarly excellent partnership with Ethan Ampadu in 2024 as well. Rodon brings real personality on the pitch and in the dressing room as another leadership figure.

Joe Rodon's career stats - per Transfermarkt Team Appearances Goals Assists Swansea City 54 0 1 Cheltenham Town 12 0 0 Tottenham Hotspur 24 0 0 Stade Rennais 22 1 0 Leeds United 50 0 0 Wales 45 0 0

Some continuity will be needed from the Whites next season, and is especially important in the spine of the team. In that sense, Rodon was a totally logical signing, as he was somewhat in the wilderness with Spurs. He was well down the pecking order and surplus to requirements with his parent club following two successful loan spells away from North London.

Rodon appeared to immensely enjoy his time in West Yorkshire and was well be up for a return to familiarity to put down some roots and find a permanent home instead of further loans. It's a move that suited the 26-year-old perfectly, in spite of other Premier League offers he may have had this summer.

Mateo Joseph

Leeds find themselves in a difficult position with their strikers this summer, which could make Mateo Joseph the biggest beneficiary in the long-run.

Joel Piroe does not suit playing as a lone focal point up front, as he lacks the skill-set for holding the ball up and leading the line. Patrick Bamford has those qualities, but lacks the required consistency in terms of both his finishing ability and his injury record, thus cannot be relied upon for a full season.

There's perhaps a school of thought that the reason Joseph was underutilised by Farke last season being down to the youthfulness of Leeds' forward line, which included players such as Willy Gnonto, Crysencio Summerville, and Georginion Rutter - all of whom are aged under 23.

Now, with the restructuring of Leeds' attack imminent due to at least one or two of those players leaving, it could give the Spanish youth international a real run at making the number-nine spot his own, to spearhead the forward line under Farke in 2024/25.

His youthful exuberance could be of benefit for when a few of Leeds' other young attackers leave, while he also possesses the line-leading abilities needed to in the opposition and run the channels. It could be his breakout year in a Leeds shirt, even more so than last season.

The 20-year-old is fairly inexperienced for his age, but he still featured in 26 of Leeds' 55 games in total in all competitions, albeit only two of those appearances came as starts and neither of those were in the league.

Leeds may yet acquire a centre-forward in the market, but there are no noises to suggest that that reality will come to fruition currently. If Piroe's struggles continue and Bamford's fitness and form don't hold up, then Joseph has to take his chance, and should be given one to impress in pre-season.

He possesses the right qualities in profile-terms, and BBC Sport's Adam Pope recently spoke to Joseph, with the young forward revealing that he is ready to take his chance at leading the line: