Leeds United host QPR at Elland Road this Saturday, aiming to bounce back from their defeat to Millwall in midweek.

The Whites suffered their second loss of the season at the New Den, falling to Neil Harris' side. In the relentless Championship schedule, there's little time to dwell on setbacks, and Leeds will be keen to move on swiftly.

Daniel Farke's side remain in a strong position in the league table, but they will want to claw back some points on the sides above them prior to the international break.

Next up is a home clash at Elland Road against Marti Cifuentes' QPR, who played a key role in derailing Leeds' automatic promotion hopes last season with a 4-0 thrashing at Loftus Road in April.

However, they are struggling this season and Leeds will see this as a chance for redemption, with QPR currently sitting 23rd in the table after a 4-1 defeat to Middlesbrough on Tuesday.

Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goal Difference Points 3 Leeds United 14 7 5 2 +13 26 23 QPR 14 1 7 6 -11 10

QPR could be the ideal outfit at this moment in time, given that they are five points adrift already and have a mountain of injury problems for multiple vital players too.

Will Leeds bounce back from defeat? Will Farke make any changes from his starting line-up from Wednesday night? We take a look, here.

GK: Illan Meslier

Illan Meslier has been Farke's go-to goalkeeper since his arrival at the club, featuring in almost every Championship fixture last year, and should continue to do so for the whole season as the new vice-captain.

RB: Jayden Bogle

Jayden Bogle's ability to overlap should bring more balance to Leeds this season at right-back. He has vast experience of promotion battles out of this league and should be a vital player in games where the opposition look to sit deep and frustrate.

CB: Joe Rodon

Joe Rodon has been outstanding for Leeds since signing on loan from Tottenham and will always start on the right-side at the heart of Leeds' defence when fit. His permanent deal came at just the right time for the Whites, after an imperious first season at the club. He's been ever-present so far.

CB: Pascal Struijk

Pascal Struijk is an accomplished player in possession and was one of Leeds' most consistent players in the back line before his injury last season. He forms a rock solid partnership alongside Rodon and is taking the armband without Ethan Ampadu as well, having seen his role in the dressing room grow over the last year.

LB: Junior Firpo

The shortage of specialist options at left-back for Leeds is certain to see Junior Firpo maintain his place in the starting line-up for this season when fit, having been one of few who continually impressed during a tricky ending to the league season last year. He is essential for his quick interplay down the left-hand side.

CM: Joe Rothwell

Joe Rothwell has impressed in midfield in the absence of Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev, and is helping to provide more thrust and drive in midfield. That wasn't evident against Millwall but he has made the position his own in recent games.

CM: Ao Tanaka

Ao Tanaka was one of very few to emerge with any credit on Wednesday evening, but the Japanese international has proven that he is one of the best midfielders in the division since becoming a regular starter. The heartbeat of Farke's team, he will dominate the game against QPR.

RW: Dan James

Dan James has been a constant outlet and source of goals for Farke, despite the German not starting the speedy winger in every game last year, given Leeds' wealth of options. He will have a big part to play again in the absence of Largie Ramazani and it will be interesting to see how his combination play with Bogle develops in the coming weeks.

CAM: Brenden Aaronson

Brenden Aaronson has been a steady source of goals this season, albeit he struggled against a physical Millwall side on Wednesday night. The American should be back to his best against QPR, with recent displays seeing him notch in back-to-back home games.

LW: Willy Gnonto

Willy Gnonto's best position on the pitch should be down the left this season, but he has struggled in recent games to generate as much as he was from the right with Ramazani down the left. That said, the 21-year-old's ability one-vs-one, flair, and dynamic with other forwards could be crucial in any game when one moment of inspiration can make you a match-winner.

CF: Mateo Joseph

Joel Piroe has not played to his best level recently, and Farke may perhaps be tempted to return to Mateo Joseph if there remains the belief that he is ready to make a significant impact as the line-leading centre-forward ahead of Patrick Bamford and Piroe for Leeds.