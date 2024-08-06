Highlights Joseph looks to make a mark in the Championship, ready to prove his potential to Leeds United fans this season.

Despite competition for the striker position, Joseph is determined to seize his opportunity and lead the line effectively.

His improvement and impressive performance in pre-season suggest that Joseph has the qualities to succeed in the upcoming season.

Leeds United hotshot Mateo Joseph has issued an ambitious claim on his hoped impact in the 2024/25 Championship campaign.

The 20-year-old striker, who has represented both Spain and England at youth level, has been touted for a significant future at Elland Road ever since joining from Espanyol in 2021. A prolific goalscorer at both Thorp Arch and the international age-group podium, Joseph has been made to wait patiently for a showing of first-team faith but may just be poised to vindicate his potential and stamp down his authority on the Leeds side in the upcoming season.

There's a school of thought that the striker berth is open for contest at the minute. Joel Piroe may have scored on 14 occasions in the league following his arrival from Swansea City last summer, but thus far he's failed to truly rekindle the sort of form he displayed in Wales either. Patrick Bamford, meanwhile, was more of a bit-part player during Daniel Farke's opening season at the helm due to injuries, and Joe Gelhardt hasn't been unable to kick on after showing initial promise for Leeds in the Premier League.

However, Joseph opened the scoring in Saturday afternoon's 2-1 victory over Valencia and appears well-placed to make that role his own after enjoying a terrific pre-season with additional goals against Hannover and Schalke.

Mateo Joseph's punchy Leeds United statement

Joseph has expressed no shortage of ambition and real hunger to get stuck into next season, where he expects to have a real impact after improving his game across the summer.

"Pre-season has been tough, it's been a lot of running but I like it because doing the training, I feel fit," Joseph explained to The Athletic. "It's tough, it's been hard but to be ready for the games we need to be like this.

"This is my season this year. I don't want to sound too confident but I can't wait to prove it and for the season to start. I did everything I could to train and improve, I see the improvement now.

"When you do everything you can to take the opportunities, you have to feel calm about it and trust yourself because there's not anything else you can do. They told me I have to be patient (for first-team opportunities instead of being sent out on loan), I thought it was a really good choice because you never know what can happen when you go to another place. I'm really happy I stayed, was calm and was given the opportunity.

"I improved a lot during the season, you could see that as the games went on. We had a good team so it was difficult to get into it, but I made it my space and this year I'm going for more."

Mateo Joseph can have breakout Leeds United season

There's no reason why Joseph can't realise his potential and own lofty - yet reasonable - ambitions next season. It does feel as though he'll be handed ample opportunity by Farke this time around after finding regular minutes all too hard to come by in 2023/24, as both Piroe and Bamford haven't exactly made themselves indispensable.

Joseph's stellar performance during Leeds' valiant 3-2 FA Cup defeat at Chelsea back in February remains fresh in the memory for Whites supporters, who justifiably believe that such a display can be translated rather seamlessly - and consistently, for that matter - into the second-tier.

The forward led the line admirably away at Stamford Bridge, didn't look an inch out of place sharing a pitch with some of the finest and most expensive players in the country and promptly scored both of his side's goals. Why he wasn't handed further, frequent first-team chances by Farke at the back-end of the season is a question that fans asked at the time - and perhaps even more so now - but nonetheless, his time is swiftly approaching.

Mateo Joseph's stats for Leeds United against Chelsea, as per FotMob Minutes played 90' Goals 2 xG 0.87 Chances created 2 Big chances missed 1 Duels won 3

Joseph is a real livewire up top and possesses an excellent work-ethic, capable of diligently leading the press and occupying opposition defenders despite his tender age. He's shown that in abundance across pre-season and while the Championship is a completely different, and a much more imposing limitus test, the early signs bode extremely well in his favour.

Alongside those attributes, the youngster is blessed with sharp, instinctive movement inside the penalty box. He has a poacher's mentality, which should really bear fruit as he won't necessarily be short of service with the likes of Georginio Rutter and Dan James in the side. Of course, whoever replaces Crysencio Summerville will likely have a big part to play in that too.

He may well encounter trials and tribulations. For one, the pressure upon his youthful shoulders is probably going to be huge, and he'll simply have to deal with it. But such a strong mentality suggests he can do exactly that and there are just no questions to be had pertaining to his ability.

A huge season is on the cards for Joseph, and Leeds could be in for a real 24/25 treat.