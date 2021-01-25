Matej Vydra and Watford: What do we know so far? Is a move likely to happen this month?

The January transfer window is approaching its climax and that means that things are really expected to start gathering pace.

Clubs in the EFL have started making headway in the opening weeks of the market but will now face a race against time in order to complete their deals before the window slams shut.

Watford are one of the club’s who are said to be looking at addition, with former striker Matej Vydra one of those on their hitlist.

Here we take a look at the latest news around the Burnley striker.

What do we know so far?

Reports from the Watford Observer have claimed that the Hornets are plotting a move for Matej Vydra.

The forward has found first team opportunities hard to to come by with Burnley this season having started just five matches in all competitions for the Premier League side.

It’s thought that Watford are keen to add a striker to their ranks during the January transfer window as they look to add more goals to their game and believe that their former striker, who scored 38 goals for the club, could be the man to solve their issues.

Is a move likely to happen this month?

Vydra is thought to be keen on the prospect of leaving Turf Moor, according to the report from the Watford Observer.

It’s said that Burnley have knocked back approaches for the 28-year-old up until this point, but with the striker keen to move on, they’re now willing to entertain offers as long as they can find a replacement.

There’s also uncertainly about the sort of deal with the report claiming that Watford are only looking for a loan deal, while the Clarets would prefer a permanent deal for the out-of-favour striker.

It remains to be seen whether a deal is seen as plausible before the end of the transfer window, but with time ticking away there’s an increasing urgency on both sides to thrash out a deal if it’s to get done.