Highlights Matías Soulé is open to discussing his future with Juventus once he returns to Turin in the summer.

Juventus may sell Soulé in the summer to balance their books and he is not opposed to moving teams.

Southampton, Newcastle United, and Crystal Palace are all linked with a move for Soulé, but Southampton's ability to secure promotion could affect their chances of signing him.

Matías Soulé has opened up on his long-term future with Italian giants Juventus amid speculation linking him with a move to Southampton.

It has been reported that the Saints are monitoring the situation surrounding the exciting, young forward.

Juventus have placed a price tag worth €30m to 35m (£25.6 to 29.8 million) for the 20-year-old.

Soulé is currently on loan with Frosinone, where he expressed his commitment to finishing the campaign amid January interest.

However, the summer window will bring much more uncertainty over his future, with Newcastle United and Crystal Palace also linked with a move for the Argentina U20 international.

Soulé opens up on Juventus future

Soulé has claimed that he is willing to discuss his future with his parent club once he returns to Turin in the summer.

It is expected that Juve will cash in on the player in the summer to balance their books, and he has not shied away from the possibility of moving teams ahead of the next campaign.

“When I surprisingly received an offer from Al-Ittihad, I immediately spoke to my family, but I already knew what to do,” said Soule to La Gazzetta dello Sport, via Football Italia.

“Stay to help Frosinone survive.

“First of all, I must return to Juventus [in the summer] and then we’ll see [about my future].

“It also depends on them [Juventus].

“Atalanta are a strong side, we conceded five goals in our last meeting!

“I have improved at Frosinone also thanks to the group that has been created here.

“The city is small and helps us stay together, also off the pitch.”

Soulé has contributed 10 goals and two assists from 21 appearances in Serie A this season, which has caught the eye of Southampton, among other clubs.

It has been reported that a deal to sell the Juventus youngster to the Saints could be used to make way for Carlos Alcaraz to move the other way on a permanent basis following his loan move to Turin in January.

The Italian giants agreed a €49.5 million (£42.2 million) option to buy clause as part of that loan agreement, but it’s understood they will struggle to meet that fee by the summer.

Southampton's Championship position

Southampton are currently second in the Championship table, occupying an automatic promotion place.

Their league status may yet determine their ability to win the race to sign Soulé given there are Premier League clubs also keeping tabs on the forward.

Next up for Russell Martin’s side is a home clash against Huddersfield Town on 10 February.

Soulé would be an exciting addition at Southampton

There is a reason there are a lot of top clubs keeping an eye on Soulé, who has stood out in an otherwise middling Frosinone side.

He would be a great addition to Martin’s attacking options, especially if they are preparing for life back in the top flight.

But if promotion is not secured this season then it may be a struggle to convince him to make the switch to St. Mary’s, even with the advantage they hold with Juventus regarding Alcaraz.

That only emphasises the importance of the upcoming couple of months amid their intense fight for a top two spot.