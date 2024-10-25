This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

There may have been some raised eyebrows over the summer at Birmingham City, as Blues boss Chris Davies put his faith in Keshi Anderson, despite the midfielder struggling for fitness in the last campaign.

The former Blackpool man made just 12 starts in the 23/24 campaign as City were relegated from the Championship, and failed to score a single goal as the Midlands outfit slipped towards the third tier.

But things have been majorly different in the current campaign, with the 29-year-old back to full fitness and proving just what a handful he can be when he is on top form, with Birmingham benefiting as a result.

After such a strong start to the season, we spoke to Football League World’s City fan pundit Mike Gibbs about his recent performances, and the decision to keep him past the summer.

Keshi Anderson repays Chris Davies' faith with Birmingham City displays

After an underwhelming start to life at St Andrew’s, there would have been many questioning whether keeping Anderson was worth it as Birmingham made the drop down to League One over the summer.

But life in the third tier has brought the best out of the ex-Swindon Town man, with three goals in ten matches so far this season already proving as much.

The Blues are a relentless force when bombing forward under Davies, and Anderson has proven his worth as part of that attacking setup, with vital strikes against Leyton Orient and Lincoln City helping his side sit top of the tree in the early stages.

With that in mind, Gibbs admits he was proven wrong about his thoughts on the midfielder, with an elongated run in the side helping to bring out his best abilities.

The Blues fan said of the off-season situation: “I think it was an absolute masterstroke to keep Keshi Anderson; he was great last year when he played, but his season was interrupted by injury.

“I was quite surprised to see him being kept, but I think he has been outstanding. I think he has been better this year than he was last year.

Keshi Anderson Birmingham City League One stats (FBRef) Appearances 10 Starts 6 Minutes played 545 Goals 3 Goals/90 0.49 Shots/90 1.64 As of 25/10/24

“He has had a good run of games now and has been in the team for a good few weeks, and you can see the contribution he brings to the team.

“Not just goals and assists, but how hard he works tracking back, his tenacity and braveness, he has been outstanding.”

Keshi Anderson earns Birmingham City future with early League One displays

Not only has Anderson been contributing towards the team effort during the 24/25 campaign, but the 29-year-old has also managed to earn another year’s contract at St Andrew’s as a result of his displays.

An extension to his current deal will see the Blues man linked to St Andrew’s until the summer of 2026, which is just reward for his fine performances since the season began.

Having netted the opener in the 2-1 victory over Orient in August, and a match-defining brace against Lincoln City earlier in October, there will be very few who could question the decision from the City hierarchy, with his performances rising up a level from the season before.

Averaging a goal every other game as it stands, Anderson has proven he can be relied on to start games week in, week out, after his injury issues, and has flourished into the player many expected to see when he arrived 15 months ago.

With the Blues aiming for an immediate return to the Championship this season, another season in the second tier could be on the cards, which would be a just reward for a player who has proven how much of an impact he can have when firing on all cylinders.