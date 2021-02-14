Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Masterclass’, ‘Showed his class’ – Many Watford fans react to one player’s display against Bristol City

Ismaila Sarr showed his class by producing a scinscillating display to help Watford record their biggest victory of the season against Bristol City on Saturday. 

Sarr has been short of goals in recent months, finding the net just twice since the beginning of November, but took advantage of an out-of-sorts Robins side to both score twice and assist twice as the Hornets recorded their biggest league win since defeating Sunderland 8-0 back in 1982.

Ken Sema got the scoring underway for Watford before Sarr slotted home from Tom Cleverley’s pass to double the Vicarage Road outfit’s advantage inside the opening 15 minutes.

Will Hughes’ deflected effort put the result beyond doubt before the influential Sarr set up Sema for his second of the afternoon before half-time.

The former Rennes attacker wasn’t finished there, however, as he stroked home his second and Watford’s fifth before completing the rout by assisting Philip Zinckernagel in stoppage-time to help Xisco Munoz’s team get back on track following three matches without victory.

But the afternoon belonged to Sarr, and we’ve been looking at how the Vicarage Road faithful have been reacting on Twitter to the 22-year-old’s performance against the Robins:


