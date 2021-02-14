‘Masterclass’, ‘Showed his class’ – Many Watford fans react to one player’s display against Bristol City

Ismaila Sarr showed his class by producing a scinscillating display to help Watford record their biggest victory of the season against Bristol City on Saturday.

Sarr has been short of goals in recent months, finding the net just twice since the beginning of November, but took advantage of an out-of-sorts Robins side to both score twice and assist twice as the Hornets recorded their biggest league win since defeating Sunderland 8-0 back in 1982.

Ken Sema got the scoring underway for Watford before Sarr slotted home from Tom Cleverley’s pass to double the Vicarage Road outfit’s advantage inside the opening 15 minutes.

Will Hughes’ deflected effort put the result beyond doubt before the influential Sarr set up Sema for his second of the afternoon before half-time.

The former Rennes attacker wasn’t finished there, however, as he stroked home his second and Watford’s fifth before completing the rout by assisting Philip Zinckernagel in stoppage-time to help Xisco Munoz’s team get back on track following three matches without victory.

But the afternoon belonged to Sarr, and we’ve been looking at how the Vicarage Road faithful have been reacting on Twitter to the 22-year-old’s performance against the Robins:

Sarr by a country mile. With and without the ball he was excellent. All around, best on the pitch. Masterclass. And his maturity and unselfishness today, passing the ball to Zinckernagel for his first Watford goal. Epitomizes that Sarr the lad was a bargain buy! 😉#WatfordFC — Omar Moore (@thepopcornreel) February 13, 2021

No doubt. 2 goals 3 assists. — Alexander Pitt 🐝🏳️‍🌈 (@AlexPitt98) February 13, 2021

Ismaila Sarr is the only correct answer — joe 3.0 (@JoeWfc_) February 13, 2021

That was brilliant. Attitude first class all 90. Sarr was fantastic. That's how he's supposed to be. Will Hughes centre mid no question. Loads of movement all around. Clinical in front of goal. It feels great, but Preston away Tues. Can we do it there? #watfordfc — MooseMoose (@MooseMoose) February 13, 2021

Sarr was brilliant today didn’t stop running all over the pitch. Showed his class today 👏👏#WatfordFC — janice stonhill (@watfordfc12) February 13, 2021

Wow Sarr fair play lad 👏 — Sean (@WFCSean) February 13, 2021

What a performance, hopefully the turning point in our season. Really gave me Fulham 0-5 vibes. Everyone was excellent. Sarr and Hughes were incredible. Gosling superb when he came on too. Didn’t score but Joao was class also. No hoof ball, Deeney/Gray non starters 😁#watfordfc — PZ 🐐 (@tobyorns) February 13, 2021

Excellent from start to finish. An early goal always helps and Sarr was outstanding. Great to end the rout with PZ getting a goal. Hopefully keep this up! — James Smith (@SmithyWFC85) February 13, 2021