‘Masterclass incoming’, ‘Rate this’ – Many Birmingham fans react as Aitor Karanka makes ruthless line-up decision

Without a win in their last five games, Birmingham City host the free-scoring Blackburn Rovers as they aim to avoid slipping into the relegation battle.

Aitor Karanka isn’t having a fun time of things at the moment, especially at St. Andrews where his outfit have conceded nine goals in their last three home games.

The excitement surrounding recent acquisition Alen Halilovic has now died down after the Croatian midfielder suffered an injury and the creative spark he briefly brought has now vanished.

That was evident as the Blues were sunk by Derby County 4-0 in midweek, and now they simply have to get back to winning ways against Tony Mowbray’s men.

It won’t fill Karanka with confidence that his leaky back-line has to come up against the prolific Adam Armstrong, although the former Newcastle man has bagged just once in his last seven outings.

In an attempt to get a result, Karanka has shaken things up massively with seven changes – only Neil Etheridge, George Friend, Ivan Sanchez and Ivan Sunjic keeping their place from the Derby defeat.

There’s general happiness that the Spaniard has rung the changes for this encounter as illustrated by the best reactions from Blues fans below…

This is actually more positive than people may realise. MSJ & JCS are both very good ball-playing CB's. JDC & Friend both good full-backs. Kief & Sunjic are ankle snappers. McGree very good box-to-box. Ivan Sanchez is God. Leko got the pace. Jukey to bully their CB's. Good team. — 𝐑𝐈𝐂𝐇𝐈𝐄 (@TheLUMDAWG) January 2, 2021

How are people moaning about changes?!? Something had to change, my only problem is why is Toral not playing again?? — Louiebcfc (@louiepage91) January 2, 2021

To be fair no one deserved to start again after the last game so fair play — Connor (@_ConnorKingy) January 2, 2021

No Dean, No Clayton! Off to pay my tenner 🤞🤞🤞🤞 #bcfc — Martin Harrison (@MartinHarrison3) January 2, 2021

Thank god no Clayton or Dean hope they prove themselves to manager — Holly Turbill (@HollyTurbill) January 2, 2021

San Jose centre back masterclass incoming — James Jeavons (@jeavons24) January 2, 2021

Don’t even mind that — Sam Darby (@SamDarby20) January 2, 2021

needed a switch up👏🏽 — Paddy Duggan (@pjddy1) January 2, 2021

i actually rate this — Louis Watkins (@Watkins_124) January 2, 2021