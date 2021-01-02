Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Birmingham City

‘Masterclass incoming’, ‘Rate this’ – Many Birmingham fans react as Aitor Karanka makes ruthless line-up decision

Published

10 mins ago

on

Without a win in their last five games, Birmingham City host the free-scoring Blackburn Rovers as they aim to avoid slipping into the relegation battle.

Aitor Karanka isn’t having a fun time of things at the moment, especially at St. Andrews where his outfit have conceded nine goals in their last three home games.

The excitement surrounding recent acquisition Alen Halilovic has now died down after the Croatian midfielder suffered an injury and the creative spark he briefly brought has now vanished.

That was evident as the Blues were sunk by Derby County 4-0 in midweek, and now they simply have to get back to winning ways against Tony Mowbray’s men.

It won’t fill Karanka with confidence that his leaky back-line has to come up against the prolific Adam Armstrong, although the former Newcastle man has bagged just once in his last seven outings.

In an attempt to get a result, Karanka has shaken things up massively with seven changes – only Neil Etheridge, George Friend, Ivan Sanchez and Ivan Sunjic keeping their place from the Derby defeat.

There’s general happiness that the Spaniard has rung the changes for this encounter as illustrated by the best reactions from Blues fans below…


