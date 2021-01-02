Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sky Bet League One

‘Masterclass incoming’, ‘Got to win this today’ – Plenty of Sunderland fans are loving what Lee Johnson has done against Northampton Town

Published

10 mins ago

on

Sunderland make their long-awaited return to action as they travel to face Northampton Town.

The Black Cats haven’t played a match since the clash with AFC Wimbledon on December 15 following a COVID-19 outbreak ahead of the festive schedule.

After taking the necessary measures Lee Johnson’s side will be hoping to mark their return with a positive result against the Cobblers.

As a result the head coach has made some big decisions for the League One clash.

Sunderland have made one change from the 4-0 victory over Lincoln City three weeks ago.

Callum McFadzean is the player who misses out for this one with Dion Sanderson replacing him at left back.

Elsewhere it’s an unchanged side with Lee Burge starting in goal.

The defence is made up of Conor McLaughlin, Tom Flanagan, Bailey Wright and Sanderson, while Grant Leadbitter, Josh Scowen and Max Power will line up in the middle of the park.

In attack it’ll be Jack Diamond and Aiden McGeady who flank Charlie Wyke.

As you’d expect Johnson’s selection has sparked a reaction from supporters on social media.

Here’s what a selection of fans have had to say.

Think you’re a big Sunderland fan? Take our 18 question quiz to find out

1 of 18

What year were Sunderland formed?


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Masterclass incoming’, ‘Got to win this today’ – Plenty of Sunderland fans are loving what Lee Johnson has done against Northampton Town

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: