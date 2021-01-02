‘Masterclass incoming’, ‘Got to win this today’ – Plenty of Sunderland fans are loving what Lee Johnson has done against Northampton Town

Sunderland make their long-awaited return to action as they travel to face Northampton Town.

The Black Cats haven’t played a match since the clash with AFC Wimbledon on December 15 following a COVID-19 outbreak ahead of the festive schedule.

After taking the necessary measures Lee Johnson’s side will be hoping to mark their return with a positive result against the Cobblers.

As a result the head coach has made some big decisions for the League One clash.

📝 Lee Johnson's first 𝙨𝙩𝙖𝙧𝙩𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙓𝙄 of 2021. Watch the action… 📺👇 — Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) January 2, 2021

Sunderland have made one change from the 4-0 victory over Lincoln City three weeks ago.

Callum McFadzean is the player who misses out for this one with Dion Sanderson replacing him at left back.

Elsewhere it’s an unchanged side with Lee Burge starting in goal.

The defence is made up of Conor McLaughlin, Tom Flanagan, Bailey Wright and Sanderson, while Grant Leadbitter, Josh Scowen and Max Power will line up in the middle of the park.

In attack it’ll be Jack Diamond and Aiden McGeady who flank Charlie Wyke.

As you’d expect Johnson’s selection has sparked a reaction from supporters on social media.

Here’s what a selection of fans have had to say.

HAWAY THE LADS🔴⚪️ — Jai Oliver (@JaiOliver5) January 2, 2021

Another solid lineup from LJ pic.twitter.com/4VefZzS28v — Adam (@FulwellAdam) January 2, 2021

Inbound, haway lads got to win this today pic.twitter.com/PQ62cMmxso — Charlie Pelé Hodgson (@chodgson2002) January 2, 2021

Good team..should be good enough for 3 points..hopefully start hard and fast make it a stress free and enjoyable first saturday of 21 — John (@John67684101) January 2, 2021

That’s actually very strong — 🎶Liam🎶 (@LiamSAFC16) January 2, 2021