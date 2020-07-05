‘Masterclass incoming’, ‘Finally’ – Many West Brom fans overjoyed by emerging team news

West Bromwich Albion are looking to shake Brentford off in the race for promotion in the Championship this season and will be aiming to pick up another vital three points this afternoon when they take on Hull City.

Yesterday, Slaven Bilic watched on as Leeds United and Brentford both picked up wins, whilst Fulham kept themselves in the automatic promotion hunt with a win over Birmingham City.

Now the attention turns to West Brom, who take on Hull this afternoon looking to build on their midweek win over Sheffield Wednesday.

Bilic has opted for one change to his side as well, with Kamil Grosicki coming in for Grady Diangana.

📋 Slaven Bilić makes one change to his starting XI from midweek's win at Wednesday, with Kamil Grosicki set to face his former club at The Hawthorns in place of Grady Diangana.#WBAHUL | #WBA pic.twitter.com/qXq3rkXFdO — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) July 5, 2020

That means it is Sam Johnstone in goal, with a back-four of Dara O’Shea, Kyle Bartley, Ahmed Hegazi and Kieran Gibbs.

Rekeem Harper and Romaine Sawyers anchor the midfield, with Filip Krovinović in the No.10 role.

Grosicki returns on one flank to face his former club, whilst Mateusz Pereira is on the opposite wing.

Charlie Austin leads the line after his midweek goal.

Here, we look at the West Brom reaction to that goal, with plenty of fans delighted to see ‘Turbo’ in the starting line-up…

GROSICKI!!!!!! — WEST BROM FAN TV (@ALBIONFANTV) July 5, 2020

Get in! — Albion News Gaming (@albion_gaming) July 5, 2020

Turboooooooo — Aaron Leatherland (@azza_leva3) July 5, 2020

Turbo 🤪 — Pereira the goat 🐐 (@JamesTh72891169) July 5, 2020

KAMIL GROSICKI MASTERCLASS INCOMING!!! — LTD. (@iLionelD) July 5, 2020

Hey hey Grosicki!

Hey hey Grosicki!

Strong side, I’m looking forward to this! Come on you baggies!!!!!! — JonW1995 (@JonW1995) July 5, 2020

Finally! Happy to see Grosicki start — Jamie Smith (@jamster0504) July 5, 2020

TURBOOOOOO 🚀 ⭐️ — Codie (@TheRealCodie_) July 5, 2020

Announce Turbo hatrick — 𝐃𝐀𝐍©️ (@DanWba_15) July 5, 2020