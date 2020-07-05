Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sky Bet Championship

‘Masterclass incoming’, ‘Finally’ – Many West Brom fans overjoyed by emerging team news

Published

2 hours ago

on

West Bromwich Albion are looking to shake Brentford off in the race for promotion in the Championship this season and will be aiming to pick up another vital three points this afternoon when they take on Hull City.

Yesterday, Slaven Bilic watched on as Leeds United and Brentford both picked up wins, whilst Fulham kept themselves in the automatic promotion hunt with a win over Birmingham City.

Now the attention turns to West Brom, who take on Hull this afternoon looking to build on their midweek win over Sheffield Wednesday.

Bilic has opted for one change to his side as well, with Kamil Grosicki coming in for Grady Diangana.

That means it is Sam Johnstone in goal, with a back-four of Dara O’Shea, Kyle Bartley, Ahmed Hegazi and Kieran Gibbs.

Rekeem Harper and Romaine Sawyers anchor the midfield, with Filip Krovinović in the No.10 role.

Grosicki returns on one flank to face his former club, whilst Mateusz Pereira is on the opposite wing.

Charlie Austin leads the line after his midweek goal.

Here, we look at the West Brom reaction to that goal, with plenty of fans delighted to see ‘Turbo’ in the starting line-up…


