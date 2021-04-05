‘Masterclass’, ‘Absolutely outstanding’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans react to 31-y/o’s display in Cardiff thrashing

Sheffield Wednesday put in a magnificent team performance as they thrashed Cardiff City 5-0 at Hillsborough on Monday evening.

Darren Moore’s side had actually dropped to the bottom of the table after results earlier in the day, so the game was must-win if they were to keep their faint hopes of surviving alive.

And, the team responded in style, producing their best performance of the campaign to batter the play-off chasing visitors.

Whilst it was a real team effort, there’s no denying that Barry Bannan was the standout individual on the pitch. The 31-year-old only registered one assist on the night, but his passing was central to everything the Owls did.

Bannan was picking the ball up in dangerous areas and he rarely wasted a ball, and, quite simply, Cardiff just couldn’t stop him running the game from start to finish.

Here we look at some of the reaction to his performance from the delighted fans on Twitter…

Great performance from Sheffield Wednesday but an absolutely outstanding captains performance from Bannan. Imagine saying he’s overrated? Too late as we’re still relegated but 5-0 will give us massive confidence… #swfc #wawaw — Daniel Buckley (@EuseOwl) April 5, 2021

Could do with a few more ‘problems’ like Bannan. #SWFC — Andrew Fox (@Afoxich) April 5, 2021

Can only say that was emphatic and every player was at least 8/10 and Bannan 9/10 if not 10/10. #swfc — Mark Hope 🇬🇧 (@owls_4life) April 5, 2021

What a privilege it is to watch Barry Bannan. Outstanding #swfc — John Rodgers (@JohnRod65176805) April 5, 2021

Sheffield Wednesday fans who slate Barry Bannan aren't really Sheffield Wednesday fans and they are absolutely clueless about football. Absolute Castrol GTX of a footballer. ❤️ #swfc @bazzabannan25 — el Tav (@elTav) April 5, 2021

That performance from Bannan was. Masterclass #swfc — Gary Abbey (@garyabbey44) April 5, 2021

Bannan – Amazing what happens when you set up a team to get the ball down and play innit #SWFC — Al Maplo 🦉 (@Maplo16) April 5, 2021