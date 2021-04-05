Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sheffield Wednesday

‘Masterclass’, ‘Absolutely outstanding’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans react to 31-y/o’s display in Cardiff thrashing

Published

7 mins ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday put in a magnificent team performance as they thrashed Cardiff City 5-0 at Hillsborough on Monday evening.

Darren Moore’s side had actually dropped to the bottom of the table after results earlier in the day, so the game was must-win if they were to keep their faint hopes of surviving alive.

And, the team responded in style, producing their best performance of the campaign to batter the play-off chasing visitors.

Whilst it was a real team effort, there’s no denying that Barry Bannan was the standout individual on the pitch. The 31-year-old only registered one assist on the night, but his passing was central to everything the Owls did.

Bannan was picking the ball up in dangerous areas and he rarely wasted a ball, and, quite simply, Cardiff just couldn’t stop him running the game from start to finish.

Here we look at some of the reaction to his performance from the delighted fans on Twitter…


