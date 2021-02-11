‘Massively underrated player’ – Many Millwall fans react to player agreement

Millwall defender Murray Wallace has a new long-term contract with the Lions.

According to Transfermarkt, the Scottish defender’s deal at The Den was set to expire at the end of the season, but has signed fresh terms, following youngsters Danny McNamara and Tyler Burey in committing their future to Millwall.

Wallace joined from Scunthorpe in the summer of 2018, and appeared 94 times in all competitions for the Lions, scoring four times, including FA Cup winners against both Everton and AFC Wimbledon two seasons ago.

Quiz: Did each of these 18 ex-Millwall players ever score a goal at the New Den?

1 of 18 James Meredith Yes No

The ex-Huddersfield defender has made 20 appearances this season, but hasn’t featured since the defeat Coventry City in early-January following a broken foot, an afternoon in which he received his first red card for the club, although he’s expected to return to action in the coming weeks.

Millwall don’t reveal contract lengths, but the club confirmed that the Scot’s deal is “long-term”.

Wallace is a popular figure amongst the Lions faithful, and here’s how they reacted on Twitter to his contract extension:

Great news! A much-underrated player — John Donovan (@jdonovan699) February 10, 2021

Well deserved 😉 — Gary Comley (@garycomley11) February 10, 2021

Great news, my favourite current player…. yes, I know it’s sad having a favourite player at 32 https://t.co/ARuOS4SJXT — Jack Bonwick (@Bono1988) February 10, 2021

Some more good news. I’m very happy that Mr Reliable @MurrayWallace1 has extended his deal to remain at the club. 👍🏻🦁 https://t.co/XzEqBE2a5L — Adam White (@Whitey82) February 10, 2021

This’ll do for me.more than capable deputy and LB and CB Also covers our arses in the short term if we don’t get Malone in the summer https://t.co/mUi3ceVzQS — Steve Evans (@EvansMFC) February 10, 2021

Murray has been nothing but consistent these past 2 seasons – deserved imo. I see him playing CB when he returns from injury. https://t.co/mf5QSzVPkx — Millwall Analytics (@MillwallAnalyt1) February 10, 2021

You love to see it https://t.co/JUbc4dlUM2 — Tommy (@Tommy__MFC) February 10, 2021

Great news and throughly deserved. Anyone who says anything different has zero clue https://t.co/kqwiUaLUwH — Chris (@chapz_89) February 10, 2021