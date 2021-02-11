Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Millwall

‘Massively underrated player’ – Many Millwall fans react to player agreement

Published

7 mins ago

on

Millwall defender Murray Wallace has a new long-term contract with the Lions.

According to Transfermarkt, the Scottish defender’s deal at The Den was set to expire at the end of the season, but has signed fresh terms, following youngsters Danny McNamara and Tyler Burey in committing their future to Millwall.

Wallace joined from Scunthorpe in the summer of 2018, and appeared 94 times in all competitions for the Lions, scoring four times, including FA Cup winners against both Everton and AFC Wimbledon two seasons ago.

The ex-Huddersfield defender has made 20 appearances this season, but hasn’t featured since the defeat Coventry City in early-January following a broken foot, an afternoon in which he received his first red card for the club, although he’s expected to return to action in the coming weeks.

Millwall don’t reveal contract lengths, but the club confirmed that the Scot’s deal is “long-term”.

Wallace is a popular figure amongst the Lions faithful, and here’s how they reacted on Twitter to his contract extension:


