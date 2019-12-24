‘Massively obsessed’ – These Leeds fans react to Sheffield Wednesday fan’s prediction

A video has emerged of a Sheffield Wednesday fan predicting that Leeds United will fall apart again and the Owls will catch them up in the Championship, which has drawn an interesting reaction from Whites fans.

Wednesday’s 1-0 win over Bristol City at Hillsborough on Sunday allowed them to take advantage of Leeds’ slip up against Fulham and move to within eight points of their Yorkshire rivals in the league table.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side have a testing festive period ahead of them, as they face fifth-placed Preston North End, Birmingham City, and then top-of-the-league West Bromwich Albion across just five days between Boxing Day and New Years Day.

Should results go their way, that run of games could see the Owls move above Leeds ahead of their Championship clash at Elland Road on the 11th of January.

A video has emerged on Twitter of a Wednesday fan predicting that will happen and that the Whites will fall apart again.

The Owls fan predicts his side’s joy to be shortlived, however, suggesting they will be handed a points deduction by the EFL.

Think you know Leeds? Take our 2019 quiz to test yourself!

1 of 20 Who scored Leeds' first goal of 2019? Jack Clarke Pontus Jansson Ezgjan Alioski Kemar Roofe

Unsurprisingly, his comments have drawn a response from many Leeds fans, with some making fun of him and others suggesting it shows Wednesday are “obsessed” with their Yorkshire rivals.

Read the reaction of Whites supporters here:

Obsessed arnt you 😂 — LEE FIRTH (@LJfirth) December 24, 2019

Ha ha ha aspirations!! — Steven Ward (@SWard1975) December 23, 2019

Rent Free in his Head 😂😂😂😂 — Keith LUFC Giles 92💛💙💛💙 (@giles_keith) December 24, 2019

Massively obsessed — Danieljamesrose (@danieljamesros2) December 23, 2019

LeEdS aRe FaLlINg ApArT aGaIn — Matty (@mattyleeds18) December 23, 2019

🐖 🐖 🐷 🐷 — paul young (@wicketlufc) December 24, 2019