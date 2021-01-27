Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Massively impressed’, ‘Solid’ – Many Millwall fans react to 30-year-old’s performance in Watford draw

Published

9 mins ago

on

Millwall bounced back from their FA Cup fourth-round exit on Saturday by holding promotion-chasing Watford to a goalless draw on Tuesday.

Gary Rowett’s men were comfortably beaten by Bristol City at The Den last weekend, but turned in an excellent defensive performance to extend their unbeaten run in the Championship to two matches following last Wednesday’s slender win at Huddersfield.

In a game of few opportunities, it was essentially a late of two posts – with Shaun Hutchinson striking his own before Jake Cooper, who saw a goal ruled out for offside moments later, crashed the inside of the post at the other end in first-half stoppage-time.

But whilst the Lions’ back-five and goalkeeper all stood firm, Maikel Kieftenbeld impressed on his Millwall debut after being thrown into the starting XI for Rowett less than 48 hours after signing an 18-month deal at The Den.

Kieftenbeld was booked for one crunching tackle on former Chelsea man Nathaniel Chalobah, but more than held his own despite just one training session with his new teammates.

Here’s what the Millwall faithful made of the Dutchman’s performance on Twitter:


