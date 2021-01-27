‘Massively impressed’, ‘Solid’ – Many Millwall fans react to 30-year-old’s performance in Watford draw

Millwall bounced back from their FA Cup fourth-round exit on Saturday by holding promotion-chasing Watford to a goalless draw on Tuesday.

Gary Rowett’s men were comfortably beaten by Bristol City at The Den last weekend, but turned in an excellent defensive performance to extend their unbeaten run in the Championship to two matches following last Wednesday’s slender win at Huddersfield.

In a game of few opportunities, it was essentially a late of two posts – with Shaun Hutchinson striking his own before Jake Cooper, who saw a goal ruled out for offside moments later, crashed the inside of the post at the other end in first-half stoppage-time.

But whilst the Lions’ back-five and goalkeeper all stood firm, Maikel Kieftenbeld impressed on his Millwall debut after being thrown into the starting XI for Rowett less than 48 hours after signing an 18-month deal at The Den.

Kieftenbeld was booked for one crunching tackle on former Chelsea man Nathaniel Chalobah, but more than held his own despite just one training session with his new teammates.

Here’s what the Millwall faithful made of the Dutchman’s performance on Twitter:

FT 0-0 I think that can be described as a fighting point. Not pretty, MFC ride their luck at times, but good spirit overall.Refreshing after Saturday’s capitulation.

I like the look of Kieftenbeld, some good balls from him as well as the obvious.

Ryan Leonard MoM, Jed bright too — Achtung! Millwall Podcast 💙 (@AchtungMillwall) January 26, 2021

Solid performance Tbf. Kieftenbeld very steady. Still absolutely crying out for an attacking midfielder and some pace/outlet going forward (bar Zohore). Still another game without a win tho 😳 — JP (@JPMillwall) January 26, 2021

And what a Debut Maikel Kieftenbeld has had aswell massively impressed #Millwall — Millwall CK #Rowettout (@CkMillwall) January 26, 2021

Kieftenbeld is going to be a cult hero before the end of the week with fouls like that!!!

Credit (@neilfissler)

Pod Group Chat. — That Millwall Podcast (@ThatMillwallPod) January 26, 2021

Kieftenbeld already a proper Millwall player🥵💪 — 😎🇨🇺 (@lcmfc1885) January 26, 2021

Welcome to Millwall Mr Kieftenbeld. — TT (@MillwallTT) January 26, 2021

I’ll take that performance. Not too much to complain about. I like us in that set up. Personally I’d play Jed in Thompson’s role and 2 out and out strikers. Impressed with kieftenbeld looked decent 👍🏻 — James Dorney (@JamesDorney3) January 26, 2021

Done really well. Won his tackles, didn't give the ball away. Solid debut — Terry Naden (@TelNaden) January 26, 2021

I think people were waiting for Rowett to turn it around like a light switch, was never going to happen any other way than gradually. Danny Mac is like a new signing, Kieftenbeld looks like an animal and with Mahoney on his way back perhaps performances and results will improve. — The East Block (@mancubustoast) January 27, 2021

Put himself about and played a lovely ball in to Jed second half that put him away down the left but as usual players weren’t up with the attack,solid debut — Steve Evans (@EvansMFC) January 27, 2021

That clearance at the back post was good, Obviously very aware of who's around him, Wasn't scared to run with it either. — Dave (@Dave1984Dopey) January 27, 2021