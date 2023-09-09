Highlights Bristol Rovers missed out on signing Jonson Clarke-Harris due to paperwork issues, which is a huge blow for the club.

The deal could have been completed, but all parties involved seemed to be playing games, causing the unfortunate situation.

Although Rovers have other attacking threats, Clarke-Harris would have made a significant difference to their campaign, and they may consider making another move for him in January.

This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Bristol Rovers missed out on the signing of Peterborough United striker Jonson Clarke-Harris on deadline day.

According to Bristol Live, the two clubs agreed a fee in the region of £800,000 plus add-ons for Clarke-Harris, which would have broken the Gas' transfer record.

However, "the necessary paperwork to complete the deal was not filed in time with the EFL before the 11pm deadline".

The move would have seen Clarke-Harris return to the Memorial Stadium, having scored 27 goals in 49 appearances in his first spell at the club before joining Peterborough in August 2020.

The 29-year-old has established a reputation as one of the most prolific strikers in the third tier during his time with Posh, but despite scoring 29 goals last season, he was transfer listed this summer as he enters the final year of his contract.

After failing to secure Clarke-Harris' signature, Rovers manager Joey Barton admitted it would have been a "perfect" window had the club got a deal over the line for the striker.

"The good thing for us is that we're in the mix to attract that calibre of player. We've had a fantastic window, that would have been an almost perfect window for us," Barton told BBC Radio Bristol.

"We've still go enormous quality in our building. As I say, from our perspective to be able to bring those types of players to our football club I think is a good indication of the progress we're making as a collective in the last few years.

"Unfortunately, we didn't manage to get it over the line by inches, seconds by the sound of things. I thought it was done but that is life and that is football."

How much of a blow was it for Bristol Rovers to miss out on Jonson Clarke-Harris?

FLW's Bristol Rovers fan pundit Steve Hutson was incredibly disappointed that the Gas could not complete a deal for Clarke-Harris.

"I was massively disappointed that the Jonson Clarke-Harris deal fell through," Steve said.

"It just seems like all three parties were playing games really, they had plenty of time to get the deal done.

"Whether it was the fault of Bristol Rovers, whether it was the fault of Peterborough, or, as some reports have suggested, whether it's to do with the agent of Jonson Clarke-Harris, it's just a sorry situation that could have been avoided really."

What next for Bristol Rovers?

There is no doubt it was a huge blow for the Gas to miss out on Clarke-Harris, but as Barton says, it is a positive for the club that they are in the race for a player of his quality.

It has been a mixed start to the season for Rovers and they currently sit 17th in the table, so a prolific scorer like Clarke-Harris could have made a huge difference to their campaign, but they do still have a number of attacking threats, including Scott Sinclair, John Marquis and Aaron Collins.

As Clarke-Harris is in the final year of his contract, Peterborough will be reluctant to lose him for free next summer and they will likely look to cash in on him again in January, so the Gas could decide to make another move.