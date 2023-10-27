Highlights Wayne Rooney's tenure at Birmingham City has started off poorly with two consecutive defeats, dropping them down the Championship table.

Rooney urges fans to be patient as he aims to implement his style of play and change the culture and identity of the club.

Birmingham City fan pundit Mike Gibbs expresses concern about Rooney's quick implementation of changes and believes it's too much too soon.

Wayne Rooney’s tenure in charge of Birmingham City has got off to a rocky start.

The 37-year-old has suffered defeat in both of his opening two games in charge, losing to Middlesbrough and Hull City.

The Blues have dropped down the Championship table as a result, losing their place inside the play-off places.

Rooney has explained that patience is needed as he looks to implement a style of play he believes will win the club promotion to the Premier League.

"My message to the fans would be to be patient," said Rooney, via Sky Sports.

"I get it, they parted ways with a very popular manager, who did a good job in stabilising the club.

"I understand there's a bit of frustration, of course I do.

"From my point of view, I want to move the club forward, and change the culture and identity of the club.

"If you look at the teams who get promoted, it's the teams who play football."

FLW’s Birmingham City fan pundit Mike Gibbs has expressed his concern with Rooney’s message regarding patience.

He believes that implementing massive changes so quickly is a mistake given how the team was performing prior to his arrival, under previous manager John Eustace.

"It massively concerns me," Gibbs told Football League World.

"The first problem with that: it shouldn’t be a case of Rooney going to the players and saying ‘this is my playing style, we expect you to adapt within a day or a week’ or whatever it would be.

"These things have to be a progression.

"And when you manage and lead people, you’ve got to take people on a journey.

"You can’t expect it on day one.

"You can’t implement it on day one, you’ve got to implement it over time.

"We’re outside of the transfer window, we’ve got zero opportunities to bring new players in until January, build the style and the tactics over time over the next few weeks.

"First game maybe make some slight tweaks, but stick with what’s been working well.

"If that goes well, refine it.

"Next few steps to change, if they don’t adapt step back.

"How do you do it differently on the training pitch? Re-implement again.

"How do you eat an elephant? You cut it into little pieces, and for me I think it’s too much too soon, I really do."

Where are Birmingham City in the Championship table?

Championship Table (As it stands October 26th) Team P GD Pts 9 Middlesbrough 13 1 20 10 Sunderland 13 6 19 11 Blackburn Rovers 13 -2 19 12 Birmingham City 13 1 18 13 Bristol City 13 1 18 14 Norwich City 13 0 17 15 Watford 13 0 16 16 Millwall 13 -3 16

Birmingham are currently 12th in the Championship table, two points behind sixth place West Brom.

The Blues return to action this weekend as they look for a first win in Rooney’s tenure as manager.

Birmingham face a trip to St. Mary’s to take on promotion rivals Southampton in the early lunchtime kick-off.

The Saints are three points ahead of the Midlands outfit, sitting fifth in the standings.

Can Wayne Rooney lead Birmingham City to promotion this season?

Rooney needed a positive start at Birmingham given the circumstances surrounding his arrival.

Eustace was a popular figure among the players and supporters, and his dismissal was met with backlash.

The former England star’s comments likely haven’t helped ease the situation, with supporters rightly wondering why bother attempting to fix what wasn’t broken.

But it is still early days in his reign, so it is too early to judge either way whether Rooney can guide the team to the top flight, and he deserves time to showcase what he’s capable of now that he’s been given the position.