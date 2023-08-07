Highlights Ipswich Town's victory over Sunderland showcased the team's potential and proved their promotion credentials.

The away win at the Stadium of Light was a significant result, demonstrating Ipswich's ability to compete with top teams in the league.

Despite not having as much possession, Ipswich showed resilience and determination to secure the victory, setting a strong foundation for the rest of the season.

Sam Morsy has issued a message to Ipswich Town supporters following the team’s positive start to the Championship season.

The Tractor Boys made their return to second division action for the first time in four years on Sunday.

A 2-1 victory over last year’s play-off semi-finalists Sunderland saw Kieran McKenna’s side take all three points away from the Stadium of Light.

Goals from Nathan Broadhead and George Hirst either side of half-time gave the side a 2-0 advantage.

Trai Hume’s red card in the 72nd minute also gave Ipswich a man advantage, but Dan Neil’s 86th minute strike pulled one back for Tony Mowbray’s side.

What has Sam Morsy said about Ipswich Town's victory over Sunderland?

Morsy was awarded the man of the match award for his performance in the team.

The midfielder earned plenty of plaudits for his display and the role he played in helping McKenna’s side earn all three points.

The Ipswich player thanked the away support for taking the trip to Wearside to cheer on the side, claiming the team had to dig deep to get a result from a team like Sunderland.

“Massive win from the lads today,” wrote Morsy, via Twitter.

“Had to dig really deep.

“Thank you to the travelling fans.

“The start of our journey.”

Ipswich earned promotion from League One last season after four campaigns in the third tier.

There is a lot of expectation surrounding the Suffolk club, with some predicting even a promotion push in their first year back in the division.

Sunderland earned a sixth place finish in the previous campaign, which was their first season back in the Championship, showing Ipswich it can be done.

McKenna’s side have had a busy summer preparing for life in the second tier.

The transfer window has also proven quite useful as the recruitment staff look to ways to improve the first team squad.

Ipswich have added a number of fresh faces already in the last several weeks, including the likes of Jack Taylor, Cieran Slicker and Omari Hutchinson, as well as agreeing a permanent deal for Hirst after his successful loan spell with the team in the previous term.

Next up for Ipswich is an EFL Cup first round clash with Bristol Rovers, with the two teams set to face each other at Portman Road on Wednesday.

McKenna’s side will return to league action on 12 August with the visit of Stoke City.

Did Ipswich Town prove their promotion credentials with their Sunderland victory?

There has been a lot of expectation surrounding Ipswich in the lead up to the season starting.

This result showed what the team is capable of, as they pulled off a surprise win over another potential promotion rival.

An away win at the Stadium of Light will be hard to come by for many teams this season, so that could prove a very important three points come May.

McKenna’s side didn’t see as much of the ball as they may have liked, especially in the closing stages, but they dug deep to hold on to their winning position.

This performance and result will certainly lay down a marker for Ipswich’s season ahead.