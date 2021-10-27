Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Massive’, ‘Unreal’ – Many Sunderland fans react to recent events involving QPR

Published

7 mins ago

on

Many Sunderland fans have taken to Twitter to react to their team’s victory on penalties over Queens Park Rangers in the Carabao Cup. 

With the scores level at 0-0 after 90 minutes at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, the match was decided by spot kicks, with QPR’s Yoann Barbet missing the decisive kick as he sent his effort high over the cross bar.

The match itself didn’t exactly pass without incident, with the Black Cats perhaps being lucky to get away with a controversial offside call against Charlie Austin, who scored from what looked like a legal position.

Nevertheless it was the North East outfit who progressed through to the quarter finals, with plenty of their fans taking to social media afterwards in celebration of what their side had achieved.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses to the Sunderland win on penalties from the supporters on Twitter.


