‘Massive’, ‘Unreal’ – Many Sunderland fans react to recent events involving QPR

Many Sunderland fans have taken to Twitter to react to their team’s victory on penalties over Queens Park Rangers in the Carabao Cup.

With the scores level at 0-0 after 90 minutes at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, the match was decided by spot kicks, with QPR’s Yoann Barbet missing the decisive kick as he sent his effort high over the cross bar.

The match itself didn’t exactly pass without incident, with the Black Cats perhaps being lucky to get away with a controversial offside call against Charlie Austin, who scored from what looked like a legal position.

Nevertheless it was the North East outfit who progressed through to the quarter finals, with plenty of their fans taking to social media afterwards in celebration of what their side had achieved.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses to the Sunderland win on penalties from the supporters on Twitter.

Sunderland don’t need £320 billion to win a cup! This is too easy🔴⚪️🔴 — antoneee.✌🏻 (@antoneee_x) October 26, 2021

WE ARE GOING TO WEMBLEY BOYSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS — tjbrown (@tjbrown___) October 26, 2021

WE ARE MASSIVE AHAHHAHA — LM ツ (@LiamSAFC17) October 26, 2021

We’re actually winning every trophy possible aren’t we — Jayden 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Jaydenhanlon7) October 26, 2021

YESSS! IM SO PROUD OF ALL OF YOU!!! HAWAAAAYYY🔴⚪ — Ethan Smith (@EthanSmith1717) October 26, 2021

Never in doubt! 😎👀#DareToDream #SAFC — L ø r d B å r r õ l d (@lord_barrold) October 26, 2021

DARE TO DREAM LADS DARE TO DREAM — Ell (@RobsonEll) October 26, 2021

Nailed on going all the way — Mary Moo Cow (@TerryHobkirk) October 26, 2021

WHAT A NIGHT — Chris (@ChrisCrampp) October 26, 2021

We love to see it 😎😎 https://t.co/LZGFMMhtrP — Wes trick or Tweeting (@vicmackieqc) October 26, 2021

Look at that, we’re class https://t.co/oeOI7UHKMO — Patrick Hollis (@PaddyHollis123) October 26, 2021

ya beauty — Ben (@BenGriffiiths) October 26, 2021