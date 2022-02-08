‘Massive’ – Transfer claim involving Hull City and Brentford made

Former Hull City defender Curtis Davies has told Hull Live that the club’s decision to rebuff bids for Keane Lewis-Potter could be huge.

The young attacker was the subject of intense interest from the Premier League last month, with Brentford seeing a bid in the region of £12 million rejected by the Tigers as they sought to hold onto their talisman.

Lewis-Potter has never pushed for a move away since breaking through to the first team at the MKM Stadium and is seemingly taking all the attention in his stride as he continues to perform week in, week out for the East Riding of Yorkshire outfit.

Now Davies has made the following claim about the player staying at the club in the winter window:

“They did so well to hold onto him which I think is going to be massive for the rest of the season.”

The winger has scored seven and assisted a further four for the club this term and continues to be a regualr starter despite the recent change in manager and flurry of new signings that were bought in following the takeover.

Lewis-Potter is under contract at Hull until the summer of 2023.

The Verdict

The club did superbly well to hold onto him in January but the reality is that he will probably leave in the summer if the right bid comes along.

He has stayed put and not kicked up a fuss, which too his credit is better than what some other players have done in the past at various clubs when things haven’t gone their way.

You can see that the player himself is determined to help keep the Tigers in the Championship and he will certainly have a key role to play in achieving that goal.

If he can have a good rest of the season, he will no doubt get his move when the new campaign dawns.