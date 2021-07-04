‘Massive statement of intent’ – Swansea City enter race for in-demand attacker: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Swansea City are facing an important next few weeks where they will need to add to their squad and replace key players that have left the club.

So far this summer Swansea have managed to sign both Kyle Joseph and Joël Piroe to improve their attacking options. That comes with Andre Ayew having left the club at the end of his deal.

According to The Sun journalist Alan Nixon, Swansea are now interested in making a move for Harry Wilson after they missed out on signing him on a temporary basis last term to rivals Cardiff City.

It is believed that Swansea will investigate whether they can afford to secure a loan deal for Wilson this summer, although it has been reported elsewhere that Liverpool are preferring a permanent move for him.

So, with Swansea interested in signing Wilson, we asked our FLW writers whether he would be a good addition for the Swans…

Phil Spencer

Swansea City would be doing really well to get this signing over the line.

The Liverpool winger is in a strange position of perhaps being too good for the Championship while also not quite being ready for the Premier League.

That’s why a move to promotion-chasing Swansea could be ideal.

Wilson will bring goals and assists to any side that he joins and given that Steve Cooper’s side will be looking for a little bit more of a cutting edge this term, it could be the ideal move.

However I’m sure that the winger will be holding out for a Premier League move if possible, so this could be a signing that goes through towards the end of the summer.

Quiz: What was the score the last time Swansea City played each of these 25 teams?

1 of 25 Can you remember their last scoreline against each of these opponents? Aston Villa 1-2 Swansea Aston Villa 2-0 Swansea Aston Villa 1-1 Swansea Aston Villa 0-3 Swansea

George Harbey

It would be some coup and a massive statement of intent for Swansea to snap up Wilson.

I look at Wilson and see a player who has spent three of his last four seasons in the Championship with Hull, Derby and Cardiff, thriving for each of those clubs.

He also did well in the Premier League with AFC Bournemouth, and for me, he now needs to find somewhere to settle on a permanent basis, rather than spend another year out on loan.

Swansea need some more creativity in attack after bidding farewell to Andre Ayew at the end of his contract, and Wilson is a player who can score goals and create them in abundance.

It would be a top signing.

Chris Thorpe

Wilson is far too good to be playing in the Sky Bet Championship and it would be a serious coup if Swansea managed to get him in.

I’m shocked he hasn’t left Liverpool permanently yet, as he has no chance of making the grade at Anfield in my eyes.

I think it’s a bit far-fetched to think that he will join the Swans this summer as there are bigger clubs interested.

They would have to pull out all the stops to get him to consider stepping down to the second tier once again.

I’d be shocked if this move happened if truth be told.