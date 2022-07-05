“Massive statement of intent” – Luton Town near seven-figure agreement for Barnsley star: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Luton Town are closing in on a £2 million move that would see Barnsley’s Carlton Palmer arrive at Kenilworth Road, as per an update from journalist Mike McGrath.

The Hatters have already added one Barnsley forward to the squad this summer in the form of Cauley Woodrow, with the Bedfordshire club now looking to secure the permanent services of the 26-year-old.

With a £2 million fee quoted in the initial Tweet, that would smash Luton’s transfer record, with Simon Sluga arriving for a little over £1 million when the Hatters were promoted back to the Championship ahead of the 2019/20 campaign.

Luton have made six signings already this summer, with Nathan Jones hoping to build a squad that is capable of Championship promotion.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts regarding Luton’s advanced interest in Morris and whether the £2 million fee would be justified…

25 quiz questions about Luton Town managers from over the years that will really test your knowledge

Billy Mulley

It is no surprise to see Championship interest surface in. the 26-year-old, with Morris emerging as Barnsley’s talisman in a difficult campaign for the Tykes last time out.

An athletic, intelligent front man, who can thrive when running in behind and when coming short to link the play, he ticks a lot of boxes for what Jones is trying to do at Kenilworth Road.

Although Jones will be desperate to keep hold of Elijah Adebayo this summer, Morris is someone who could come in and provide a similar kind of physical service as the 24-year-old if he is to depart, all whilst costing the Hatters a fee that would be a fraction of what they sell their current forward for.

The fee is justifiable too, that is with it representing a massive statement of intent for the Hatters.

If Luton can manage to keep hold of Adebayo and add Morris, then what a front line Luton will possess next season, with Cauley Woodrow, Harry Cornick and Cameron Jerome all contracted too.

Declan Harte

Given how well Luton did last season, the initial instinct may be to stick with mostly the same players and attempt to do the same over the next 12 months.

But adding the likes of Morris could be exactly what the Hatters need to remain fresh and exciting on the ball.

The forward didn’t have the most successful season for Barnsley, but he has still proven himself to be a valuable goal threat.

Whether the Tykes were battling for promotion or relegation, the 25-year old still contributed seven goals and three assists which is impressive consistency over campaigns.

Adding Morris as a squad player will be very valuable at that price tag considering his level and ability for finding goals. This could be a real coup if the club can get the deal over the line.

Josh Cole

This could turn out to be a really clever move by Luton as Morris was a stand-out performer for Barnsley in the Championship last season.

The forward demonstrated that he is more than capable of delivering the goods at this level by scoring seven goals and providing three assists in 28 appearances.

Having featured alongside Cauley Woodrow at Oakwell, the forward could go on to thrive alongside the forward next season for Luton if they win the race for his signature.

If Morris is able to score regularly for Luton in the 2022/23 campaign, he will justify the amount of money that they will have to pay in order to secure his services.