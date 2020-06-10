‘Massive’ – Sol Bamba highlights importance of upcoming Leeds United clash

Cardiff City will be hoping they can build a positive run of form when competitive action gets back under way in the Championship on the weekend of 20th June.

Neil Harris’ side are currently sat ninth in the second-tier standings, and are just two points adrift of the play-off places with nine matches remaining in this year’s campaign.

It doesn’t start again any tougher for the Bluebirds though, with Cardiff coming up against Championship league-leaders Leeds United.

Marcelo Bielsa’s men are seven points clear of third-placed Fulham, and will be confident they can build on some impressive performances before the break from competitive action.

It’ll be a game that Cardiff defender Sol Bamba will be looking to win more than most, as he comes up against his former club.

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports News, Bamba highlighted the significance of the clash against Leeds, and insisted that his side are looking forward to the match.

“We know what it takes to get promoted, so I think we are going to have a good chance going into the last couple of games.

“It’s going to be massive [to play Leeds when the Championship resumes]. We’re all looking forward to it. They’ve got themselves in a great position – they are fighting to win the league – and for us, we couldn’t ask for a better game.”

The defender went on to label the game between the two sides as ‘massive’, and insisted that Cardiff can’t afford to lose the game against the Whites.

“For myself, it’s always nice to play against Leeds, my former club, now I am with Cardiff and I want to make sure we win the game. But that’s a massive game and it’s good to be part of it.

“In these games, you have to make sure you don’t lose it. Obviously we are going to try and win, and we are playing at home, but if you can’t win it you have to make sure you don’t lose it.”

Can you score full marks on this higher or lower Leeds United quiz?

1 of 15 Leeds have picked up higher or lower than 70 points so far this season? Higher Lower

The Verdict:

It doesn’t get any tougher than this!

Leeds are a team that have been brilliant all season under the management of Marcelo Bielsa, and I think Cardiff are going to be right up against it from the first whistle.

Bamba will be hoping he can get back to full fitness at the earliest of opportunities after an injury lay-off, and I think he’ll be a key member of their squad as they look to challenge for a top-six finish in the Championship.