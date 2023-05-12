It is "massive" for Sheffield Wednesday to have nearly a full squad to call upon for their League One play-off semi-final against Peterborough United, according to FLW fan pundit Callum Maxted.

The EFL play-offs begin tonight at the Weston Homes Stadium where sixth-place Posh host third-place Wednesday in the first leg.

The two will meet at Hillsborough for the decider next Thursday - with a place in the final at Wembley, against either Barnsley or Bolton Wanderers, at the end of the month and the chance to secure promotion back to the Championship on the line.

Sheffield Wednesday injury news

Wednesday have struggled with injury issues throughout the season, particularly in the last few weeks, but there has been some good news ahead of the start of the play-offs.

Moore has told The Star that Lee Gregory and Reece James could start tonight while Jack Hunt, Michael Ihiekwe, and Dennis Adeniran are in contention to make the squad.

In forward areas, both Callum Paterson and Josh Windass returned to action in the final weeks of the 2022/23 campaign after injury lay-offs. The Wednesday boss has hinted that the latter could be ready to start given where he is in his recovery.

A lengthy injury list has now been reduced to just a few names, with George Byers and Ben Heneghan out, which is a huge boost for the Owls as they look to go again after missing out on automatic promotion.

"Massive" Sheffield Wednesday play-off boost

FLW's Wednesday fan pundit believes that the positive player news is "massive" for Wednesday and feels that Moore has more than enough quality at his disposal to win the play-offs.

He said: "We've got options and we can play different ways.

"We haven't really had that all season but for that to come back now, as it is, is perfect really. It's exactly what we need. It's certainly a positive thing for the club and for these next two, potentially, three games to have your best players fit.

"Obviously, we're missing Byers and we're missing Heneghan but the squad that we've got should be able to win the whole thing, to be honest.

"I don't want to sound arrogant but we should. You've got to back yourself and I think it will be really important to have that full squad, to have those options, to have people that can come on and do damage off the bench."