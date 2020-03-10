‘Massive respect for Cocu’ – Plenty of Derby County fans react to emerging Frank Lampard comparison

It is now shaping up to be a rather interesting end to the season for all concerned with Derby County, as the Rams look to ignite a late push for the play-offs.

It looked as if the Rams’ season would simply just fizzle out after what has been a turbulent campaign thus far – Phillip Cocu’s side sat 16th in the Championship heading into the month of February.

But fast forward nearly two months, and Derby have a slight chance of making the play-offs. Impressive wins over Sheffield Wednesday and Blackburn Rovers mean that they now sit only five points off the top-six.

Anything can happen in the Championship, especially with only nine games remaining, and if Derby did go on to steal a place in the top-six, then it would be a remarkable achievement given what’s happened this season.

Cocu has had to put up with a lot in his first season at the helm of the East Midlands club, from losing his captain after a drink-driving incident as well as being charged by the EFL for breaching financial rules out of his hands.

Fans have had their doubts on Cocu at various stages this season, but most of them are now in agreement that the Dutchman is the right man to take them forward.

On Twitter, Derby fan Tom Thorogood has recently pointed out a stat that shows just how well Cocu is doing, in that this time last season under Frank Lampard, Derby were only five points better off at this stage of the season.

Here, we take a look at Derby fans’ reactions to this…

All more real this season..all about our young talent and not some rent a player. All about building solid foundations and less of the Hollywood product that was last season. Massive respect for Cocu and his staff 🐏🐏🐏 — mark spendlove (@MarkSpendlove) March 9, 2020

There's no Norwich, Sheff Utd or even Aston Villa in this league so a completely pointless comparison. This is the worst Championship I can remember. — Phil Mugford (@PhilMugford) March 9, 2020

How is it pointless when he’s mentioned the huge talent we’re without this season regardless as to which teams are in the league? Heaven forgot you give Cocu any credit — Spin (@Spin_DCFC) March 9, 2020

Not forgetting Bryson Johnson and Nugent too. — Jo Whelan (@jojomojo1971) March 9, 2020

And to think we were only 5 points off the play off places too — Sy (@5IMON_) March 9, 2020

Yup. — Nacho Daddy (@PonusHoribilus) March 9, 2020

So you’re praising Lampard then, bringing in a huge amount of talent for mere loan fees? — Paul Wood (@PaulWood1946) March 9, 2020