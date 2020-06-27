‘Massive player for us’ – Pep Clotet reveals which Birmingham player makes the difference

Birmingham City manager Pep Clotet has stated that Jeremie Bela is a ‘massive’ player for the club after coming on and changing the game for his side today.

Bela came off the bench and made an immediate difference as his fast-paced and running and direct forward play helped Birmingham come back from two goals down and draw 3-3 with Hull City.

The visitors were 2-0 up at half-time, but when Bela stepped on the pitch for the second-half, it turned into a different game with the Tigers struggling to get up the pitch as often as they did in the first 45 minutes.

Clotet has insisted that he’s a massive player for the club, and that he showed the boss that he is now ready to start again for the side.

Speaking to the Birmingham Mail, Clotet said: “The game he played today was a big statement for himself and for the confidence the team has in him. He is a massive player for us. This was his way for him to say ‘Hey, boss, I am ready to start again’.”

The Verdict

Bela has the quality and it’s great to see him coming on the pitch and making the impact that many know he can.

With a bit more consistency the winger can be a real asset in the Championship not just this season but in the coming years as well, often Birmingham lack any real width to their play but he’s someone in the squad who can provide that.

He’ll now be glowing with the praise he’s received from Clotet, and will be aiming to show his continuous wing play ability ahead of the new campaign, where Birmingham will be led by a new manager.