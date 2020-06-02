‘Massive’ – Paul Robinson reacts to timely boost in Leeds United’s promotion hopes this season

Leeds United have endured a frustrating few months, with recent off-the-field events calling an abrupt halt to their promotion bid in the Championship.

The Yorkshire-based side are currently sat top of the second-tier standings and more importantly, are seven points clear of third-placed Fulham with nine matches remaining in this year’s campaign.

The EFL have recently announced that fixtures in the Championship will get back underway on the weekend of the 20th June, with clubs also being allowed to resume contact between players in training.

Speaking in an interview with MOT Leeds News, former Whites goalkeeper Paul Robinson labelled the scheduled return date as ‘massive’ for Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

“It’s massive for Leeds. Now that they’ve decided on a date to return there’s still a lot to decide between now and the date they’ve given.

“There are still a lot of decisions on venues, games and the like… But now they’ve got something to aim for – there’s a target for everyone to aim for.”

Robinson went on to admit that the safety of the players and staff is the most important matter at this moment in time, before revealing that his former side are in a ‘very strong position’ to win promotion back into the Premier League with a date being set for competitive action to return to the sporting calendar.

“We’ve said from day one that anything the Premier League does the Championship has to mirror and they’ve done that now.

“The safety of the players and staff was always paramount but I’ve been surprised how few positives have come back and I’d imagine that will hit zero before too long. Leeds are in a very strong position now.”

The Verdict:

This will be a real boost for Leeds United.

Even though it seemed unlikely, plenty of the Elland Road faithful would have been fearful that the season could be voided and they would be denied promotion into the Premier League.

A scheduled return date gives them time to work towards this month, and they fully deserve to make a long-awaited promotion back into the top-flight.

There has been little stopping Marcelo Bielsa’s side, and I would be stunned if any team stands in their way in the final nine matches of this year’s campaign.