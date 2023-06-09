Huddersfield Town will soon be in new hands when American businessman Kevin Nagle completes his takeover of the club, with exciting times set to come for the Championship outfit.

It did look as though the Terriers would be in League One next season for a significant period of time, only for former manager Neil Warnock to come out of retirement on a short-term deal and save the club from relegation.

The first thing that Nagle will need to do is appoint a new head coach, with Warnock saying time and time again that he is no longer a full-time manager, but it appears that the club have already got their man on board.

What is Neil Warnock's current situation with Huddersfield Town?

Warnock made it very clear what his stance was on potentially leading the Terriers into the 2023-24 season, revealing that he's happy working for just the final three months of a campaign and that he would not be around at the John Smith's Stadium come August.

However, you can sometimes never keep a good man down and Warnock looks to have been tempted back into full-time management.

For weeks, it was claimed that Nagle was trying to get Warnock on board for just one more year and that the veteran boss was set to consult with his family before making a final decision.

And that decision appears to have been made as according to a report from the Daily Mail this week, Warnock has done a U-turn on his future and will now stay at Town for a season - although he could sign just a six-month deal in order to help the transition process for Nagle and his consortium.

Carlton Palmer reacts to Neil Warnock staying at Huddersfield

Former England international Carlton Palmer believes that it is massive for Huddersfield to be able to keep Warnock for one more year based on his exploits in the final few months of the 2022-23 campaign.

"Neil Warnock produced a masterclass of his managerial skills to keep Huddersfield in the Championship," Palmer told Football League World.

"At the end of last season he quickly squashed any rumours of him staying on permanently, however the new owners have convinced him to stay on for one more season, initially for six months whilst they adjust to life in the EFL.

"This is massive news for Huddersfield - Neil knows the game inside out, he can pass on his wealth of knowledge to the owners and help them to appoint the right successor to him at the right time for the club to move forward."