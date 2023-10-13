Highlights Pundit Carlton Palmer believes Marvin Johnson's potential return is excellent news for Sheffield Wednesday after being frozen out under previous manager Xisco Munoz.

Pundit Carlton Palmer believes the potential return of winger Marvin Johnson is excellent news for Sheffield Wednesday.

Johnson played a key role in the Owls' promotion from League One last season, scoring three goals and providing 14 assists in 51 appearances in all competitions.

However, the 32-year-old is yet to feature this season after falling out of favour under former manager Xisco Munoz, and he was left out of the club's 25-man squad list.

Johnson had been training away from the first-team squad, but after Munoz was sacked last week, it appears he has returned to the fold, hinting at a potential return on his Instagram story earlier this week.

Former RB Leipzig, Southampton, Bayern Munich and German national team coach Danny Rohl has been named as the Owls new manager, and it remains to be seen whether Johnson will be part of the 34-year-old's plans.

Wednesday currently sit bottom of the Championship table after picking up just three points from their first 11 games, and they are already seven points from safety.

What did Carlton Palmer say?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer revealed that he believes Johnson's potential return will be a huge boost for the Owls.

"Marvin Johnson has hinted at a return to Sheffield Wednesday," Palmer said.

"This is massive news for Sheffield Wednesday, Marvin was very instrumental in Wednesday getting promoted last season via the play-offs.

"Unfortunately, under the new manager Xisco, for whatever reason, he was put out to dry and in the cold.

"But with the caretaker manager coming in who knows him, he's reverted back to the old guard that got the team promoted.

"They got their first result on Saturday under him, a draw at home against Huddersfield.

"But this is great news for Sheffield Wednesday, and hopefully Marvin can get back and get playing in the team and help Wednesday recover."

Should Sheffield Wednesday bring Marvin Johnson back into the team?

It is difficult to disagree with Palmer that Johnson's return is great news for Wednesday.

He excelled for the Owls at left-wing back last season and he was one of their most consistent performers as they achieved promotion to the Championship.

It is tough to understand why Munoz opted to freeze Johnson out, particularly considering the lack of attacking threat in the side, but the Spaniard's reluctance to discuss the issue in the media hinted at a personal issue between the pair.

Johnson was not the only member of last season's promotion-winning squad to find their game time limited under Munoz, with the likes of Liam Palmer, Michael Ihiekwe, Reece James, Will Vaulks and Michael Smith also seeing their minutes restricted.

But with many of those players restored to the line-up by caretaker manager Neil Thompson against Huddersfield Town on Saturday, the Owls looked much more solid and competitive.

Johnson has plenty of Championship experience, and he performed well in his last season at the level with Middlesbrough in the 2020-21 campaign, so his return will be hugely beneficial for Wednesday and Rohl should bring him back into the team against Watford next Saturday.