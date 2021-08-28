‘Massive’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react as key player returns to face Derby County

Nottingham Forest will be desperate to pick up their first win of the campaign this afternoon as they take on Derby County at Pride Park.

The Reds have lost their opening four league games for only the second time in 67 years, and for the second year running.

The pressure is building on manager Chris Hughton, then, and he will be desperate to guide his side to their first three points of the campaign this afternoon.

Hughton has opted to name four changes to the side which lost to Stoke City last weekend, with the big news seeing Joe Worrall return to the side.

Worrall has been unable to feature this season due to a calf injury, but makes his long-awaited return to the side today.

Elsewhere, James Garner, Jordan Gabriel and Brennan Johnson return to the side, replacing Cafu, Fin Back and Alex Mighten.

Max Lowe, who joined on loan from Sheffield United for the season on Friday, is named on the bench, with Gaetan Bong keeping his place in the team.

Here, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions to the team news…

Good joke fellas, what’s the actual team? — Lance Stroll (@JmIBC) August 28, 2021

Bong and Yates let’s get ready for zero shots on goal — 🐐 (@bburghart13) August 28, 2021

We sign a left back and still play bong — Ewan (@ewan1865) August 28, 2021

I think this is a good line up — Brandon (@BrandonG_H) August 28, 2021

Worrall back is massive. — Jake Coz (@jake_corrick) August 28, 2021

Signs left back lowe and still plays bong I give up this club 🙈 — Daz (@DarrenP42093616) August 28, 2021

Great to have worrall back BUT when i see yates & bong i loose a lot of faith but come on you reds 💪 — AJK (@nffc80) August 28, 2021