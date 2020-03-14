‘Massive loss’, ‘Will certainly be missed’ – These West Brom fans are concerned at update involving influential figure

West Brom are poised to lose head of academy recruitment Steve Hopcroft, who is expected to join rivals Aston Villa.

He has been a key figure in bringing through talented players at The Hawthorns over the years, with the likes of Sadio Berahino, Rekeem Harper and Jonathan Leko just some who have benefited from Hopcroft’s guidance.

However, his time at Albion appears to be coming to an end after Birmingham Live revealed he handed in his resignation yesterday as Villa look to bring him to the club.

If he does make the move, he would be the second highly-regarded figure involved in the Baggies academy to move across the Midlands after academy manager Mark Harrison left last year.

As you would expect, this update has concerned Albion fans who recognised what Hopcroft has done to help the club over the years as they bring through talented youngsters, whilst it makes it worse for the support that he seems set to join Villa.

Here we look at some of the comments from Twitter…

@SteveHopcroft Real shame to lose a man of your calibre, & to the Villa, but want to thank you for the tremendous hard work & significant role you have played in turning our academy set up, and player development, into such an impressive & envied one. You will certainly be missed — brackers (@76Brackers) March 13, 2020

Really disappointed if @SteveHopcroft has left #wba for you know who…. — Hashtag Trend (@IamTils) March 13, 2020

I hope we can continue to identify and develop the talent now we've lost Mark Harrison, Stephen Hopcroft and Jimmy Shan in a relatively short period — Steven Gray (@histevegray) March 13, 2020

Massive loss. Such a shame, yet again, to lose another quality and significant local figure to Villa. — brackers (@76Brackers) March 13, 2020

Off to the villa? Ffs — Ronnie (@Ronnie96261839) March 13, 2020

Sad news to see Steve Hopcroft leave baggies. What a man he has been for us baggies – overseen some exceptional talent into the club. Great servant but we now move onwards and upwards — Luke Stokes (@lukestokes84) March 13, 2020

Gutted. Is there anyone left from our original youth set up? If he goes to the Seals I’ll be bitterly disappointed! Our halcyon days could well and truly be over ! 😔 — Doug Grant (@Darkbluebaggie) March 13, 2020