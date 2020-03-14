Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sky Bet Championship

‘Massive loss’, ‘Will certainly be missed’ – These West Brom fans are concerned at update involving influential figure

Published

1 min ago

on

West Brom are poised to lose head of academy recruitment Steve Hopcroft, who is expected to join rivals Aston Villa.

He has been a key figure in bringing through talented players at The Hawthorns over the years, with the likes of Sadio Berahino, Rekeem Harper and Jonathan Leko just some who have benefited from Hopcroft’s guidance.

However, his time at Albion appears to be coming to an end after Birmingham Live revealed he handed in his resignation yesterday as Villa look to bring him to the club.

If he does make the move, he would be the second highly-regarded figure involved in the Baggies academy to move across the Midlands after academy manager Mark Harrison left last year.

As you would expect, this update has concerned Albion fans who recognised what Hopcroft has done to help the club over the years as they bring through talented youngsters, whilst it makes it worse for the support that he seems set to join Villa.

